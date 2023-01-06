Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Jay Matete joined Sunderland almost a year ago in a deadline-day deal

Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Jay Matete from Sunderland on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old becomes the fourth player to move to the League One leaders in the January transfer window.

Matete was a deadline-day signing for the Black Cats a year ago when he left Fleetwood Town to sign a four-and-a-half year deal at the Stadium of Light.

He has made eight appearances in the Championship for the Wearside club this season.

"I am delighted that Jay Matete has agreed to join us at Plymouth Argyle," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told the club website external-link .

"He is another young, talented and hungry player added to the squad that will strengthen our chances to stay at the top end of this division.

"We hope that Jay can bring his quality to Argyle and add some extra bite and aggressiveness to our midfield area."

