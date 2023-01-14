Sheffield United v Stoke City

Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00StokeStoke City
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 20Bogle
- 8Berge
- 29Ndiaye
- 28McAtee
- 13Lowe
- 10Sharp
- 16Norwood
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 6Basham
- 17Coulibaly
- 22Doyle
- 23Osborn
- 35Brooks
- 36Jebbison
Stoke
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Bonham
- 16Wilmot
- 5Souttar
- 6Jagielka
- 14Tymon
- 15Thompson
- 8Baker
- 3Fox
- 28Laurent
- 25Powell
- 9Brown
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 10Campbell
- 11Gayle
- 22Kilkenny
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 32Taylor
- 34Fielding
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match report to follow.