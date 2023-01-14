Close menu
Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00StokeStoke City
Venue: Bramall Lane, England

Sheffield United v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 8Berge
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 28McAtee
  • 13Lowe
  • 10Sharp
  • 16Norwood

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 6Basham
  • 17Coulibaly
  • 22Doyle
  • 23Osborn
  • 35Brooks
  • 36Jebbison

Stoke

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Bonham
  • 16Wilmot
  • 5Souttar
  • 6Jagielka
  • 14Tymon
  • 15Thompson
  • 8Baker
  • 3Fox
  • 28Laurent
  • 25Powell
  • 9Brown

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Gayle
  • 22Kilkenny
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 32Taylor
  • 34Fielding
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley26168252252756
2Sheff Utd26156544232151
3Blackburn27140133034-442
4Watford2611783128340
5Middlesbrough2611694133839
6Millwall2511683226639
7Luton2510963126539
8Sunderland2610883829938
9West Brom2610883426838
10Preston2610792426-237
11Norwich26106103229336
12QPR26106102831-336
13Reading26113122936-736
14Coventry259882726135
15Swansea269893636035
16Hull2696113242-1033
17Birmingham2688102729-232
18Stoke2686122834-630
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Bristol City2678113235-329
21Cardiff2677122029-928
22Blackpool2668122838-1026
23Huddersfield2574142432-825
24Wigan2666142646-2024
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport