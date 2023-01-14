Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium, England

Reading v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 23Hoilett
  • 17Yiadom
  • 3Holmes
  • 24Sarr
  • 12Baba
  • 8Hendrick
  • 22Loum
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 2Carroll
  • 10Ince

Substitutes

  • 5McIntyre
  • 6Dann
  • 7Long
  • 9Lucas João
  • 11Meite
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 27Mbengue

QPR

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 4Dickie
  • 3Dunne
  • 22Paal
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 15Field
  • 11Roberts
  • 10Chair
  • 7Willock
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 13Archer
  • 17Dozzell
  • 18Lowe
  • 20Richards
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley26168252252756
2Sheff Utd26156544232151
3Blackburn27140133034-442
4Watford2611783128340
5Middlesbrough2611694133839
6Millwall2511683226639
7Luton2510963126539
8Sunderland2610883829938
9West Brom2610883426838
10Preston2610792426-237
11Norwich26106103229336
12QPR26106102831-336
13Reading26113122936-736
14Coventry259882726135
15Swansea269893636035
16Hull2696113242-1033
17Birmingham2688102729-232
18Stoke2686122834-630
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Bristol City2678113235-329
21Cardiff2677122029-928
22Blackpool2668122838-1026
23Huddersfield2574142432-825
24Wigan2666142646-2024
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport