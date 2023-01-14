Close menu
Championship
HullHull City15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: The MKM Stadium, England

Hull City v Huddersfield Town

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ingram
  • 33Christie
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 8Docherty
  • 24Seri
  • 16Longman
  • 27Slater
  • 22Smith
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 2Coyle
  • 3Elder
  • 7Tufan
  • 15Woods
  • 30Tetteh
  • 32Lo-Tutala
  • 44Connolly

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 41Bilokapic
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 4Pearson
  • 38Lowton
  • 6Hogg
  • 15High
  • 14Ruffels
  • 22Rudoni
  • 19Holmes
  • 9Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 7Thomas
  • 12Boyle
  • 13Chapman
  • 18Kasumu
  • 35Diarra
  • 44Kamberi
  • 49Waghorn
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley26168252252756
2Sheff Utd26156544232151
3Blackburn27140133034-442
4Watford2611783128340
5Middlesbrough2611694133839
6Millwall2511683226639
7Luton2510963126539
8Sunderland2610883829938
9West Brom2610883426838
10Preston2610792426-237
11Norwich26106103229336
12QPR26106102831-336
13Reading26113122936-736
14Coventry259882726135
15Swansea269893636035
16Hull2696113242-1033
17Birmingham2688102729-232
18Stoke2686122834-630
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Bristol City2678113235-329
21Cardiff2677122029-928
22Blackpool2668122838-1026
23Huddersfield2574142432-825
24Wigan2666142646-2024
View full Championship table

