Close menu
Championship
PrestonPreston North End15:00NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley26168252252756
2Sheff Utd26156544232151
3Blackburn27140133031-142
4Watford2611783128340
5Middlesbrough2611694133839
6Millwall2511683226639
7Luton2510963126539
8Sunderland2610883829938
9West Brom2610883426838
10Preston2610792426-237
11Norwich26106103229336
12QPR26106102831-336
13Reading26113122936-736
14Coventry259882726135
15Swansea269893636035
16Hull2696113242-1033
17Birmingham2688102729-232
18Stoke2686122834-630
19Rotherham2779112939-1030
20Bristol City2678113235-329
21Cardiff2677122029-928
22Blackpool2668122838-1026
23Huddersfield2574142432-825
24Wigan2666142646-2024
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport