Watford v Blackpool

WatfordWatford15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|26
|16
|8
|2
|52
|25
|27
|56
|2
|Sheff Utd
|26
|15
|6
|5
|44
|23
|21
|51
|3
|Blackburn
|27
|14
|0
|13
|30
|31
|-1
|42
|4
|Watford
|26
|11
|7
|8
|31
|28
|3
|40
|5
|Middlesbrough
|26
|11
|6
|9
|41
|33
|8
|39
|6
|Millwall
|25
|11
|6
|8
|32
|26
|6
|39
|7
|Luton
|25
|10
|9
|6
|31
|26
|5
|39
|8
|Sunderland
|26
|10
|8
|8
|38
|29
|9
|38
|9
|West Brom
|26
|10
|8
|8
|34
|26
|8
|38
|10
|Preston
|26
|10
|7
|9
|24
|26
|-2
|37
|11
|Norwich
|26
|10
|6
|10
|32
|29
|3
|36
|12
|QPR
|26
|10
|6
|10
|28
|31
|-3
|36
|13
|Reading
|26
|11
|3
|12
|29
|36
|-7
|36
|14
|Coventry
|25
|9
|8
|8
|27
|26
|1
|35
|15
|Swansea
|26
|9
|8
|9
|36
|36
|0
|35
|16
|Hull
|26
|9
|6
|11
|32
|42
|-10
|33
|17
|Birmingham
|26
|8
|8
|10
|27
|29
|-2
|32
|18
|Stoke
|26
|8
|6
|12
|28
|34
|-6
|30
|19
|Rotherham
|27
|7
|9
|11
|29
|39
|-10
|30
|20
|Bristol City
|26
|7
|8
|11
|32
|35
|-3
|29
|21
|Cardiff
|26
|7
|7
|12
|20
|29
|-9
|28
|22
|Blackpool
|26
|6
|8
|12
|28
|38
|-10
|26
|23
|Huddersfield
|25
|7
|4
|14
|24
|32
|-8
|25
|24
|Wigan
|26
|6
|6
|14
|26
|46
|-20
|24
