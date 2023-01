Last updated on .From the section League Two

Scott Lindsey's first match as Crawley boss will now be at Sutton United next Saturday

Crawley Town's League Two game against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the Broadfield Stadium.

The fixture was due to have been manager Scott Lindsey's first since leaving Swindon to take charge of Crawley.

The pitch was deemed unplayable after an 08:30 GMT inspection.

Crawley are 22nd in the table and Doncaster 10th - one point outside the play-off places.

No date has been agreed for the rescheduled game.