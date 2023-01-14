Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Dundee United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21191165174858
2Rangers21154248202849
3Hearts2110563731635
4Aberdeen2192103532329
5Livingston208482028-828
6St Mirren207672227-527
7Hibernian2182112735-826
8St Johnstone2173112432-824
9Kilmarnock2155111735-1820
10Motherwell2054112531-619
11Dundee Utd2054112335-1219
12Ross County2144131434-2016
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport