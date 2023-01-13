Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women12:30Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
Venue: Poundland Bescot Stadium, England

Aston Villa Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Leat
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 12Staniforth
  • 88Nobbs
  • 10Dali
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 1Hampton
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Gielnik
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 26Goodwin

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 13Ale
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 15James
  • 24Spence
  • 8Cho
  • 23Ayane
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 19England

Substitutes

  • 6Harrop
  • 9Karczewska
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 22Spencer
  • 25Summanen
Referee:
Thomas Kirk

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women109013182327
2Arsenal Women98012552024
3Man Utd Women97112461822
4Man City Women961221101119
5West Ham Women105051518-315
6Everton Women94051010012
7Aston Villa Women94051319-612
8Tottenham Women93061117-69
9Liverpool Women92251116-58
10Reading Women102171223-117
11Brighton Women82151129-187
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
Top Stories