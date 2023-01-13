Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford top scorer Ivan Toney hasn't featured since injuring his knee against West Ham at the end of December

TEAM NEWS

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed striker Ivan Toney is fit again following a knee injury.

Shandon Baptiste and Aaron Hickey are nearing full fitness but remain unavailable, while forward Kevin Schade may make his Premier League debut.

Bournemouth full-back Adam Smith serves a one match ban but Jefferson Lerma could return for Gary O'Neil's side.

However, the game is likely to come too soon for injured trio Marcus Tavernier, David Brooks and Ryan Fredericks.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This one feels a bit easier to predict - it's definitely a Brentford home win.

Bournemouth are in freefall and also got walloped by Championship leaders Burnley in the FA Cup. The Cherries lost 4-2 but the scoreline flattered them.

Brentford are super-organised and very lively going forward. I can see them cutting through Bournemouth pretty easily.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The reverse fixture in October was the first top-flight meeting between these two sides.

Brentford have won three of their last four league games against Bournemouth, drawing the other.

The Cherries have won only one of their past 14 away games against Brentford in all competitions (D4, L9).

Brentford

Brentford are looking to equal their club record of three successive Premier League victories.

Their current run of six Premier League games unbeaten is also a club record (W3, D3) - only Newcastle and Arsenal are currently on longer streaks.

The Bees are unbeaten in all 19 Premier League fixtures when they have scored the opening goal (W15, D4).

Thomas Frank's side have lost just one of their nine home league matches this season - a 3-0 defeat by Arsenal in September.

Ivan Toney's 12 league goals in 2022-23 has already equalled his total for the whole of the previous campaign.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost seven of their last eight Premier League games, having been unbeaten in their first six under Gary O'Neil.

The Cherries could lose six consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since 1983.

They remain the only team yet to score a Premier League goal since the resumption after the World Cup.

The south coast side have gone 19 league away matches without a clean sheet since December 2019.

Mark Travers could become the first goalkeeper since David Watson for Barnsley in the 1997-98 season to concede 40 or more goals in his first 15 Premier League appearances. He has conceded 39 in 14.

