Jurgen Klopp could become the first Liverpool manager to lose his opening two league games of a calendar year since Graeme Souness in 1993

TEAM NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will provide a squad injury update later on Friday.

Rotation is expected after four changes were made for the FA Cup win at Middlesbrough.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez could miss out as he has been unable to train this week due to an unspecified injury.

James Milner has returned to training and is available but Roberto Firmino remains out and Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined until at least next month.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Roberto De Zerbi's first game as Brighton boss saw the Seagulls go to Anfield and draw 3-3 in an absolute thriller.

Liverpool have not really got much better since then - they still look shaky at the back and they still waste a lot of chances. One day Darwin Nunez will score five in the same game, but it won't be this weekend.

I'm not sure why Brighton have left Leandro Trossard out of their past couple of games, because he scored a hat-trick at Anfield and always seemed to me to be one of their main men, but they are still dangerous without him.

Prediction: 2-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton & Hove Albion's solitary win in the past 16 meetings in all competitions was 1-0 away in the league on 3 February 2021.

Albion's 3-1 triumph in the second tier in 1961 is their only home league win against the Reds. It happened on 14 January - the same date as this fixture.

Liverpool are unbeaten in all nine top-flight visits to Brighton - a record for any team versus a single opponent without ever losing.

However, the Reds have won only one of their last five Premier League games against Brighton, a 2-0 victory at the Amex Stadium in March (D3, L1).

Roberto De Zerbi's first match as Brighton head coach was the 3-3 Premier League draw at Anfield on 1 October.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have earned 14 points in 11 league games under head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

They can win their opening two league fixtures of a calendar year for the first time since 2013 when they were in the second tier.

Albion's only league win in five home matches under De Zerbi was 4-1 versus Chelsea on 29 October.

The Seagulls have scored 32 goals in 17 league games this season - their most at this stage of a campaign since 1976-77.

Brighton's 11 league matches under De Zerbi have produced 41 goals (21 for, 20 against), including 15 in three fixtures since the World Cup.

Evan Ferguson could become the third-youngest player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances, aged 18 years and 87 days. Danny Cadamarteri did so aged 18 years and six days, while Michael Owen was 18 years and 12 days old when he achieved the feat.

Liverpool

Liverpool have dropped 23 points in their 17 Premier League matches this campaign, already one more than their total tally last season.

The Reds have lost three of their last seven league games, as many defeats as in the previous 37 combined.

They can lose their opening two league fixtures of a calendar year for the first time since 1993.

Liverpool have lost as many as four Premier League away matches in a single season for the first time since 2017-18.

Mohamed Salah, with six goals, is the joint-leading Premier League goalscorer against Brighton, alongside Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane. Salah has made six Premier League assists versus the Seagulls - the most of any player.

Cody Gakpo can become the first Dutch player to score in an away fixture on his Premier League debut since Regi Blinker, who scored twice in Sheffield Wednesday's 3-2 loss at Aston Villa in March 1996.

Liverpool average 2.34 points per game with Virgil van Dijk since his league debut, in contrast to 1.89 points without him.

The Reds are, however, unbeaten in their last 14 league matches when Van Dijk hasn't started since losing 1-0 at home to Fulham in March 2021 (W11, D3).

