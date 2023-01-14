Close menu
Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United15:00ArbroathArbroath
Venue: Somerset Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park20123544271739
2Ayr20105539271235
3Dundee2010553325835
4Partick Thistle2110384236633
5Morton198652821730
6Inverness CT208573028229
7Raith Rovers218492627-128
8Cove Rangers205692840-1221
9Arbroath2138101834-1617
10Hamilton2025131639-2311
View full Scottish Championship table

