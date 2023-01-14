Montrose v Queen of the South

MontroseMontrose15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|19
|12
|6
|1
|28
|11
|17
|42
|2
|FC Edinburgh
|21
|12
|2
|7
|42
|30
|12
|38
|3
|Falkirk
|19
|10
|5
|4
|38
|23
|15
|35
|4
|Airdrieonians
|20
|9
|5
|6
|39
|30
|9
|32
|5
|Alloa
|20
|9
|5
|6
|37
|28
|9
|32
|6
|Montrose
|21
|8
|6
|7
|30
|27
|3
|30
|7
|Kelty Hearts
|21
|8
|3
|10
|22
|29
|-7
|27
|8
|Queen of Sth
|21
|7
|5
|9
|34
|36
|-2
|26
|9
|Clyde
|20
|2
|4
|14
|24
|42
|-18
|10
|10
|Peterhead
|20
|1
|5
|14
|10
|48
|-38
|8