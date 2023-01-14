Close menu
Scottish League Two
ForfarForfar Athletic15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Venue: Station Park

Forfar Athletic v Dumbarton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton18124231161540
2Stirling18113439211836
3Elgin198473432228
4East Fife197482830-225
5Annan Athletic196582933-423
6Stenhousemuir196583237-523
7Stranraer196582834-623
8Forfar196492026-622
9Albion195592226-420
10Bonnyrigg Rose195592331-820
