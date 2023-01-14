Elgin City v Annan Athletic

ElginElgin City15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|18
|12
|4
|2
|31
|16
|15
|40
|2
|Stirling
|18
|11
|3
|4
|39
|21
|18
|36
|3
|Elgin
|19
|8
|4
|7
|34
|32
|2
|28
|4
|East Fife
|19
|7
|4
|8
|28
|30
|-2
|25
|5
|Annan Athletic
|19
|6
|5
|8
|29
|33
|-4
|23
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|19
|6
|5
|8
|32
|37
|-5
|23
|7
|Stranraer
|19
|6
|5
|8
|28
|34
|-6
|23
|8
|Forfar
|19
|6
|4
|9
|20
|26
|-6
|22
|9
|Albion
|19
|5
|5
|9
|22
|26
|-4
|20
|10
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|19
|5
|5
|9
|23
|31
|-8
|20