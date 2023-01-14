Close menu
Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer0AlbionAlbion Rovers0

Stranraer v Albion Rovers



Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13O'Connor
  • 4Girvan
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Ross
  • 20Watt
  • 7Hilton
  • 8Gallagher
  • 16Forrest
  • 3Ellis
  • 10Walker
  • 9Malcolm

Substitutes

  • 6Brady
  • 22McIntosh
  • 24Duffy
  • 30Eze
  • 31Downie

Albion

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Leighfield
  • 2Fernie
  • 4Sonkur
  • 22Graham
  • 12Wilson
  • 8Leslie
  • 6Fleming
  • 3Malcolm
  • 7Wilson
  • 14Bevan
  • 11Reilly

Substitutes

  • 9Roberts
  • 15McColl
  • 16Duncan
  • 17Smith
  • 18Dolan
  • 20Kidd
Referee:
Alex Shepherd

Live Text

  

    Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  

    Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).

  

    First Half begins.

  

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton19125231161541
2Stirling18113439211836
3Elgin208573432229
4East Fife207582830-226
5Annan Athletic206682933-424
6Stenhousemuir206683237-524
7Stranraer206682834-624
8Forfar206592026-623
9Albion205692226-421
10Bonnyrigg Rose195592331-820
View full Scottish League Two table

