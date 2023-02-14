Bonnyrigg Rose v Stirling Albion

First Half ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Bonnyrigg Rose
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Martin
- 4Young
- 6Horne
- 15Grigor
- 2Brett
- 16Arnott
- 8StewartBooked at 39mins
- 22Connolly
- 3Martyniuk
- 7Murray
- 18Mitchell
Substitutes
- 9McGachie
- 11Gray
- 12McGale
- 14Faye
- 17Doan
- 19Gray
- 20Smith
- 25Andrews
Stirling
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregor
- 4McLeanSubstituted forCumminsat 31'minutes
- 16Duffy
- 7Dunsmore
- 12Banner
- 21Cooper
- 11Denholm
- 9Carrick
- 23Thomson
Substitutes
- 6Cummins
- 14Petrie
- 15Moore
- 17White
- 18Kangni-Soupke
- 20Hamilton
- 22Spence
- 24Meechan
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Attempt saved. Zander Murray (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jonathan Stewart (Bonnyrigg Rose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jonathan Stewart (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Josh Cooper (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Horne (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Flynn Duffy (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Zander Murray (Bonnyrigg Rose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Aaron Arnott (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Adam Cummins replaces Paul McLean because of an injury.
Callum Connolly (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Cooper (Stirling Albion).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).
Kieran Mitchell (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).