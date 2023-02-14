Close menu
Scottish League Two
Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose0StirlingStirling Albion1

Bonnyrigg Rose v Stirling Albion

From the section Football

Line-ups

Bonnyrigg Rose

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Martin
  • 4Young
  • 6Horne
  • 15Grigor
  • 2Brett
  • 16Arnott
  • 8StewartBooked at 39mins
  • 22Connolly
  • 3Martyniuk
  • 7Murray
  • 18Mitchell

Substitutes

  • 9McGachie
  • 11Gray
  • 12McGale
  • 14Faye
  • 17Doan
  • 19Gray
  • 20Smith
  • 25Andrews

Stirling

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregor
  • 4McLeanSubstituted forCumminsat 31'minutes
  • 16Duffy
  • 7Dunsmore
  • 12Banner
  • 21Cooper
  • 11Denholm
  • 9Carrick
  • 23Thomson

Substitutes

  • 6Cummins
  • 14Petrie
  • 15Moore
  • 17White
  • 18Kangni-Soupke
  • 20Hamilton
  • 22Spence
  • 24Meechan
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamBonnyrigg RoseAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 0, Stirling Albion 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zander Murray (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  5. Post update

    Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Jonathan Stewart (Bonnyrigg Rose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Stewart (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  8. Post update

    Josh Cooper (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alan Horne (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  10. Post update

    Flynn Duffy (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zander Murray (Bonnyrigg Rose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  12. Post update

    Aaron Arnott (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Adam Cummins replaces Paul McLean because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Callum Connolly (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cooper (Stirling Albion).

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).

  19. Post update

    Kieran Mitchell (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton22145336201647
2Stirling21134442222043
3Annan Athletic249694037333
4Forfar239592629-332
5Elgin228683636030
6East Fife2486103238-630
7Stenhousemuir237883740-329
8Stranraer2475123243-1126
9Albion2366112729-224
10Bonnyrigg Rose2465132539-1423
View full Scottish League Two table

