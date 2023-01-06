Serie A outfit Monza, backed by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, are "serious" about signing Celtic's 27-year-old right-back Josip Juranovic this month as they strive to move further away from the relegation zone. (Daily Record) external-link

With nine defeats in the last 11 games, Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is feeling the heat but Easter Road striker Kevin Nisbet says it's "getting to a point where you can't keep sacking managers", having seen Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney exit in little over a year. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts defender Toby Sibbick argues that his team should not only be looking to ensure they finish in the top three in the Scottish Premiership but that catching Rangers in second spot should be the aim. (Daily Record) external-link

Scottish Premiership joint-top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi insists new signings Tomoki Iwata and Yuki Kobayashi are ready to make an impact at Celtic. (The Herald - subscription required) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen will do "everything we can" to secure Graeme Shinnie on a permanent deal if his loan is a success. (Aberdeen Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Graeme Shinnie says he has returned to Aberdeen a better player after playing alongside and then under Wayne Rooney at Derby County. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd thinks Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou's observations on Celtic not being awarded a penalty when the ball struck Connor Goldson's hand in the 2-2 Old Firm draw at Ibrox are designed to "keep the Celtic supporters riled into believing the world is against them". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale defends under-fire striker Alfredo Morelos, saying the Colombian striker has played the last two or three games while struggling with injury when others would have made themselves unavailable. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Croatia playmaker Luka Modric is a major inspiration for Rangers left-back Borna Barisic, 30, to continue playing well in to his thirties. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Oliver Abildgaard's former club Aalborg would love to have him back now that he is surplus to requirements at Celtic, having never started a game for the club, but the Danes believe he will want to play at a higher level. (Bold via Scottish Daily Express) external-link