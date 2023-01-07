Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kathrine Kuhl has joined Arsenal on a permanent deal

Arsenal have signed Denmark midfielder Kathrine Kuhl from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

The 19-year-old has scored two goals and assisted four in 12 appearances for the Elitedivisionen club this season.

Kuhl helped the side win the Danish Women's Cup in 2020 before making her international debut in April 2021.

"I'm very excited, it's a big step for me," said Kuhl, who is Arsenal's second midfield signing in two days after Victoria Pelova joined on Friday.

Kuhl has so far earned 21 caps for her country and played at Euro 2022.

"I feel like there are so many great things around the club, all the fans and the community, it's like a sisterhood in some way," she added.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall described Kuhl as "one of the brightest talents in Europe".

"She will bring added creativity to our midfield and I'm sure she will benefit from working closely with some of our experienced players," he continued.

