Edouard Mendy: Chelsea keeper has surgery on fractured finger
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea's Edouard Mendy has had surgery on a fractured finger he suffered in training this week.
The Senegal keeper, 30, has not played for the Blues since returning from the World Cup because of a shoulder injury he suffered in Qatar where they lost in the last 16 to England.
Spain's Kepa Arrizabalaga has deputised for Chelsea's past three games.
Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League after Thursday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.
They face City again in the FA Cup third round on Sunday at 16:30 GMT, in a match live on BBC One, the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
- Visit our Chelsea page for all the latest Blues news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Chelsea news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Chelsea is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Chelsea - go straight to all the best content