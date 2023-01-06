Paddy McLaughlin says Moore (second from left) is "too key of a player at the minute for us to lose"

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin is confident that teenage forward Sean Moore will remain at the club during the current transfer window.

The 17-year-old was on target for the Reds during their 5-0 Irish Cup win over Dundela on Friday.

Moore has been attracting cross-channel interest but McLaughlin believes he will see out this season with the Reds.

"I'd be very keen and very sure that it won't happen in this window," said McLaughlin of a possible Moore move.

"He's too key of a player at the minute for us to lose.

"If it happens further down the line, no better man. He deserves an opportunity for what he's done to the league this year and for what he's done to our team and our club over the last few months.

"If it comes his way, I'm sure he'll take it in his stride like he does everything else but for now Sean is focused on Cliftonville and we're focused on keeping him here.

"There's no chat of him leaving any time soon and hopefully that remains the case for this window."