Newry City goalkeeper Niall Brady is unable to prevent Jonny Frazer's corner-kick going directly into the net

Kyle Owens' late goal saw Championship outfit H&W Welders snatch a 2-1 comeback win over Premiership Newry City in the Irish Cup fifth round.

John McGovern put Newry ahead on 23 minutes but a Jonny Frazer corner flew directly into the City net on 29.

Owens produced the Welders winner as he headed to the net on 86 minutes.

Premiership Dungannon Swifts and Portadown avoided a similar fate as Newry as they earned respective 3-1 and 2-0 wins over Ards and Banbridge Town.

Ethan McGee put the Swifts ahead a minute before half-time before Ben Cushnie doubled their advantage in the 67th minute.

Ethan Taggart pulled a goal back for Ards but Ryan Mayse's 80th-minute winner sealed Dungannon's victory.

Niall Currie's Portadown earned a 2-0 home win over Banbridge Town

Cathair Friel put Portadown ahead after five minutes against Banbridge Town with his first goal for the club.

Jonah Mitchell added their second goal in the 86th minute after Conor Downey and Stephen McCavitt had missed chances to level.

Institute looked set to face a difficult task at the Brandywell against an Annagh United side who occupy second spot in the Championship table - five spots above the Londonderry outfit.

However, Shaun Leppard's 18th-minute goal put Institute ahead as he connected with a Cormac Burke cross.

Burke's free-kick doubled Stute's lead on 38 before Jack McFeely extended their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Orrin McLaughlin's 58th-minute goal rounded off Institute's dominant win.

Bangor, Knockbreda & Newington Progress

A hat-trick from Ben Arthurs helped Bangor to a comprehensive 4-0 win over Tandragree Rovers.

Scott McArthur completed the rout for the Steel and Sons' Cup winners to book Lee Feeney's side a place in the sixth round.

Goals from Jack Montgomery and Ashton McDermott were enough for Championship side Knockbreda to beat St Mary's YC 2-0.

Darren Stuart scored, missed a penalty and got an assist for the winning goal as Newington YC beat Ballymoney 2-1.

Stuart's opener on 51 minutes was cancelled out by Ballymoney captain Gerald Gillan two minutes later.

His missed penalty with 14 minutes was not decisive as he set up Michael Morgan for the winner on 79 minutes.

Cathal Farren scored the only goal of the game as Ballyclare Comrades beat Dollingstown 1-0.

Farren back-post finish on 15 minutes was enough for the county Antrim side who had to play the majority of the game with 10 men after defender Owen McConville was sent off on 37 minutes.