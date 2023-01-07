Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Jack Stretton made 16 appearances for Derby having made his debut against Wycombe in the Championship in November 2020

Stockport County have signed striker Jack Stretton from League One side Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-had been on loan with Stockport's League Two rivals Carlisle United since August.

Stretton, who joins on a deal that runs until 2025, scored three goals in five games during a loan spell with the Hatters in the 2020-21 season.

"Jack made a big impression the last time he was at the club," manager Dave Challinor told the club website. external-link

"He's still young, and is someone we feel has real potential to develop, improve and become a top goalscorer."

Stretton, who scored twice in his 23 games on loan at Carlisle, is the second permanent deal made by Stockport in the last 24 hours following the arrival of Irish centre-back Neill Byrne from Tranmere Rovers.

