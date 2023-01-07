Last updated on .From the section Football

Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls manager since the club began in 2019

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman felt his side could have gone on and beaten league leaders Abbey Rangers after drawing 1-1 at Springfield.

Jack Carrod put the Combined Counties Premier League South leaders ahead from close range midway through first half.

But Francis Lekimamati's delightful curling free kick into the top corner levelled it after an hour.

"Our players in there are a little disappointed, we got ourselves back into the game playing well," he said.

"I just thought last 15 minutes we maybe got involved in as bit of a scrappy game and went a bit long."

The draw keeps Jersey Bulls in fifth place with 36 points from 16 games, 10 points behind their opponents who have played five more matches.

"For me it was important we didn't lose today," Freeman added to BBC Radio Jersey.

"Going behind in the first half against the run of play, I thought we created two or three good chances in the first half that unfortunately we didn't take.

"It was always going to be a big second half and we had to get that goal, so I'm really pleased to not lose the game, but I think it was also there to go and maybe win in the last 15 minutes."