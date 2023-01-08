Last updated on .From the section Football

Thatcham Town's goal direct from a corner summed up Guernsey FC's poor form this season

Guernsey FC remain bottom of Isthmian League South Central after a 1-0 loss to Thatcham Town at Footes Lane.

The visitors got what proved to be the winning goal after 11 minutes when Cameron Rohart-Brown's in-swinging corner went straight into the net.

Thatcham continued to have the better of the game until the final 30 minutes when Keene Domaille hit the post for the injury-hit Green Lions.

Brandon Wallace had a late effort saved as Guernsey failed to find the net.

Tony Vance's side are now a point behind second-from-bottom Merstham with two games in hand and have yet to win at home this season.

The loss was their fourth in a row - all without scoring - the islanders have won just once in their last 14 matches.