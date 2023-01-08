Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Maeda, Giakoumakis, Cho Gue-sung, Rangers, Cantwell, Davies, Dundee Utd, MacLeod

From the section Scottish

Gossip

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, 27, is close to joining Italian club Monza in a £7m move. (Mail)external-link

Meanwhile, Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds are keen on Celtic's Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, 28. (Express)external-link

Former Celtic forward Kris Commons believes Giakoumakis and Juranovic they may realise there's nothing like playing for the Glasgow club. (Record)external-link

Celtic appear to have outbid Mainz for Jeonbuk's South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung, 24. (Football Scotland)external-link

Southampton are considering a move for Celtic's Japan forward Daizen Maeda, 25. (Sky Sports)external-link

Michael Beale believes Rangers supporters should be excited about the club's impending transfer business as Norwich's Todd Cantwell and Everton's Tom Davies are linked with moves to Ibrox. (Sun)external-link

Fashion Sakala thanks Beale for restoring his confidence after netting his third goal in six games in Rangers' 2-0 win over Dundee United. (Sun)external-link

Rangers forward Antonio Colak is battling to be fit for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final with Aberdeen after coming off at half-time at Tannadice. (Express)external-link

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox says the Tangerines will learn from their defeat by Rangers. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

Fox insists the loss will not derail United's season. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Brighton and Newcastle are keen on Dundee United teen Rory MacLeod and a deal could be done for £400,000 plus add-ons. (Sun)external-link

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass, 35, plays down talk of signing an extended contract with Heart of Midlothian. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

St Johnstone left-back Tony Gallacher believes the Perth side "can do good things" this season. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

