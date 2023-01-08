Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Maeda, Giakoumakis, Cho Gue-sung, Rangers, Cantwell, Davies, Dundee Utd, MacLeod
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, 27, is close to joining Italian club Monza in a £7m move. (Mail)
Meanwhile, Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds are keen on Celtic's Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, 28. (Express)
Former Celtic forward Kris Commons believes Giakoumakis and Juranovic they may realise there's nothing like playing for the Glasgow club. (Record)
Celtic appear to have outbid Mainz for Jeonbuk's South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung, 24. (Football Scotland)
Southampton are considering a move for Celtic's Japan forward Daizen Maeda, 25. (Sky Sports)
Michael Beale believes Rangers supporters should be excited about the club's impending transfer business as Norwich's Todd Cantwell and Everton's Tom Davies are linked with moves to Ibrox. (Sun)
Fashion Sakala thanks Beale for restoring his confidence after netting his third goal in six games in Rangers' 2-0 win over Dundee United. (Sun)
Rangers forward Antonio Colak is battling to be fit for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final with Aberdeen after coming off at half-time at Tannadice. (Express)
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox says the Tangerines will learn from their defeat by Rangers. (Courier - subscription required)
Fox insists the loss will not derail United's season. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Brighton and Newcastle are keen on Dundee United teen Rory MacLeod and a deal could be done for £400,000 plus add-ons. (Sun)
Midfielder Robert Snodgrass, 35, plays down talk of signing an extended contract with Heart of Midlothian. (Scotsman - subscription required)
St Johnstone left-back Tony Gallacher believes the Perth side "can do good things" this season. (Courier - subscription required)