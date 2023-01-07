Close menu
Spanish La Liga
VillarrealVillarreal2Real MadridReal Madrid1

Villarreal 2-1 Real Madrid: Los Blancos slip to just second defeat of La Liga season

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Villarreal have beaten Real Madrid for the first time in the Spanish La Liga since 13 January 2018, a run of nine games without a win
Villarreal's win was their first against Real Madrid in La Liga since January 2018, a run of nine games without a victory

Real Madrid slipped to just a second La Liga defeat of the season as they missed the chance to go back to the top of the table by losing at Villarreal.

Yeremy Pino put the hosts ahead but a dubious handball call against Juan Foyth allowed Karim Benzema to level.

Foyth then won a penalty of his own at the other end as David Alaba handled and Gerard Moreno slotted the winner.

Real remain second, level on points with leaders Barcelona, who visit Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Villarreal climb to fifth after a deserved third successive win, having created the better chances throughout an entertaining affair Estadio de la Ceramica.

Alex Baena went close on several occasions during a first half the hosts bossed, while Francis Coquelin hit the post with a cheeky backheel from Moreno's cross.

Benzema fashioned Real's best first-half opening with a cushioned first-time pass on the volley for Vinicius Jr but the Brazil forward was denied by veteran keeper Pepe Reina.

Ferland Mendy's misplaced pass led to Pino firing Villarreal ahead early in the second half but after a ball over the top grazed Foyth's hand, the referee awarded a penalty upon viewing the pitchside monitor.

Benzema converted his 227th La Liga goal to move joint sixth in the all-time top scorers' list, alongside Real legend Alfredo di Stefano.

But any injustice the hosts felt soon disappeared as Alaba slipped and handled Foyth's low pass as he put his hand on the ground to steady himself, with Moreno coolly sending Thibaut Courtois the wrong way from the spot after vociferous Real appeals finally died down.

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Reina PáezBooked at 90mins
  • 8Foyth
  • 3AlbiolBooked at 75mins
  • 4P TorresBooked at 16mins
  • 18MorenoSubstituted forPedrazaat 72'minutes
  • 19CoquelinSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 89'minutes
  • 10Parejo
  • 16Baena RodríguezBooked at 90mins
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 7MorenoSubstituted forDanjumaat 88'minutes
  • 21PinoSubstituted forMoralesat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Femenía
  • 5Cuenca
  • 9Danjuma
  • 12Mojica
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 20Morlanes Ariño
  • 22Morales
  • 23Mandi
  • 24Pedraza
  • 35Jörgensen

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 3Militão
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendySubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 18TchouaméniSubstituted forVázquezat 64'minutes
  • 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forAsensioat 82'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 26López Andúgar
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
21,088

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

  5. Booking

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Álex Baena (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.

  9. Booking

    Pepe Reina (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  11. Booking

    Álex Baena (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pau Torres (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Morales.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Manu Trigueros replaces Francis Coquelin.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1512213462838
2Real Madrid16122236162038
3Real Sociedad159242117429
4Atl Madrid158342314927
5Villarreal168351912727
6Ath Bilbao1574424141025
7Real Betis157441712525
8Rayo Vallecano156542218423
9Osasuna157261616023
10Mallorca166461415-122
11Valencia165472318519
12Girona154562224-217
13Almería155281723-617
14Getafe154561420-617
15Real Valladolid165291324-1117
16Celta Vigo164481627-1116
17Cádiz163671127-1615
18Espanyol152761723-613
19Sevilla152671423-912
20Elche1604121034-244
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport