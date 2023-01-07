Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Wout Weghorst has scored five goals in 19 appearances for the Netherlands

Burnley and Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst has emerged as a surprise target for Manchester United.

Weghorst is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, where he has scored eight goals in 16 appearances.

The 30-year-old's latest came in a 2-1 win against Kasimpasa on Saturday, after which he appeared to wave goodbye to Besiktas' fans.

It is understood there is no break clause in the loan from Burnley, so talks would involve all three clubs.

Erik ten Hag has made no secret of his desire to bring in striking reinforcements following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the United boss knows he has to work under financial constraints following the summer outlay.

Weghorst arrived at Burnley with high expectations last January after a £12m move from German side Wolfsburg, but only scored twice as the Clarets were relegated to the Championship.

His returned to the attention of English audiences last month when he scored two late goals in the Netherlands' epic World Cup quarter-final defeat by Argentina.