Boss Scott Brown says leading Fleetwood Town to the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in their history has given his side the chance to establish a "legacy" at the club.

Brown's side came from behind to beat Championship QPR in the third round.

Toto Nsiala struck back to level after Sam Field's opener, with Promise Omochere sending the Cod Army through.

"To have our name in the fourth round of the FA Cup is exceptional," Brown told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"For me as a manger it's exceptional. My playing days are gone so it's all about my managerial career now. This is about these lads leaving a legacy at this club.

"They showed how hard they've worked over the past six-and-a-half months. That's two games in a row we've won and we've got to keep kicking on."

Prior to this season, Fleetwood's best performance in the competition was reaching the third round stage on four previous occasions.

That record looked like being maintained when Field's close-range finish gave QPR the lead but an inspired comeback from Brown's side saw them hold out for a memorable cup win.

Brown, who won six Scottish FA Cups with Celtic during an illustrious career with the Hoops, urged his side to use the victory as a benchmark for the rest of the season and not let the upset be a one off.

"This is what we've been working on all season, that intensity, that performance, and you can't just do that against a Championship side then drop off and then drop off the face of the world," he added.

"We need that week in, week out now. For us going forward that's what we expect. We want that and we've played some great football at home [this season] especially, but we've just not been able to kill the game off."