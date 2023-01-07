Last updated on .From the section Queen of Sth

Bartley had been working under David Martindale at Livingston since May 2021, having previously been in charge of the reserve side

Marvin Bartley is taking his first steps in management with Queen of the South.

The former Hibernian midfielder, 36, leaves his post as assistant at Livingston to move to the Scottish League 1 side from Dumfries.

Relegated from the Championship last term, Queens parted ways with Willie Gibson in December, with Grant Murray taking over on an interim basis.

"The time is right for me to step up and be my own boss," said Bartley.

"I have enjoyed being assistant at Livingston and owe David Martindale a huge debt of gratitude for the time taken to help mould my management style.

"My experience at Livingston, coupled with the knowledge accrued playing under Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche puts me in good stead to make the most of the opportunity at Queens, which is a great club with a lot of potential.

"They have a strong youthful squad and with a few additions I'm confident we can climb the table. I am looking forward to the challenge and can't wait to get started".

Queen of the South are currently eighth, six points adrift of the play-off places.