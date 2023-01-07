Last updated on .From the section European Football

Danilo scored his first goal of the season for Juventus

Juventus edged past Udinese to secure an eighth consecutive Serie A victory and move second in the table.

Brazil international Danilo scored the only goal four minutes from time, tapping in from close range following Federico Chiesa's cutback.

Massimiliano Allegri's men face a huge match on Friday away at Napoli, who are four points clear at the top.

Inter Milan, who ended Napoli's unbeaten start to the season in midweek, face Monza later on Saturday.