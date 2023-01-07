Close menu
Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus1UdineseUdinese0

Serie A: Juventus 1-0 Udinese: Danilo scores winner as hosts climb to second

Danilo
Danilo scored his first goal of the season for Juventus

Juventus edged past Udinese to secure an eighth consecutive Serie A victory and move second in the table.

Brazil international Danilo scored the only goal four minutes from time, tapping in from close range following Federico Chiesa's cutback.

Massimiliano Allegri's men face a huge match on Friday away at Napoli, who are four points clear at the top.

Inter Milan, who ended Napoli's unbeaten start to the season in midweek, face Monza later on Saturday.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 24Rugani
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 8McKennie
  • 25Rabiot
  • 5LocatelliBooked at 36minsSubstituted forParedesat 62'minutes
  • 20MirettiSubstituted forChiesaat 62'minutes
  • 17KosticSubstituted forSouléat 80'minutes
  • 22Di MaríaSubstituted forMilikat 66'minutes
  • 18KeanSubstituted forFagioliat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Chiesa
  • 14Milik
  • 15Gatti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 42Barbieri
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 44Fagioli
  • 45Barrenechea
  • 51Riccio

Udinese

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Silvestri
  • 50Nascimento França
  • 29BijolBooked at 67mins
  • 18Pérez
  • 37Pereyra
  • 4LovricSubstituted forSamardzicat 70'minutes
  • 11Souza SilvaSubstituted forNestorovskiat 87'minutes
  • 6MakengoSubstituted forArslanat 66'minutes
  • 13UdogieSubstituted forEbosseat 70'minutes
  • 9Gomes Betuncal
  • 7SuccessBooked at 53minsSubstituted forEhizibueat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ebosele
  • 5Arslan
  • 8Jajalo
  • 14Abankwah
  • 15Ulineia Buta
  • 19Ehizibue
  • 20Padelli
  • 23Ebosse
  • 24Samardzic
  • 30Nestorovski
  • 39Semedo Moura Sousa
  • 67Guessand
  • 80Pafundi
  • 99Piana
Referee:
Matteo Marchetti

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamUdinese
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 1, Udinese 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Udinese 0.

  3. Post update

    Roberto Pereyra (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Rodrigo Becão.

  6. Post update

    Kingsley Ehizibue (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).

  8. Post update

    Roberto Pereyra (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Paredes (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nehuén Pérez (Udinese).

  12. Post update

    Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kingsley Ehizibue (Udinese).

  14. Post update

    Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kingsley Ehizibue (Udinese).

  16. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Ilija Nestorovski replaces Walace.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 1, Udinese 0. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Chiesa following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Fagioli with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nehuén Pérez.

Saturday 7th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli16132137132441
2Juventus1711422671937
3AC Milan16113231161536
4Inter Milan17120537231436
5Lazio1693427131430
6Roma169341914530
7Atalanta168442417728
8Udinese176742519625
9Fiorentina176562122-123
10Torino166461718-122
11Bologna165472026-619
12Lecce164661618-218
13Empoli164661320-718
14Salernitana164572026-617
15Monza1752101825-717
16Sassuolo174491726-916
17Spezia163581628-1214
18Sampdoria162311828-209
19Cremonese160791127-167
20Hellas Verona1613121330-176
View full Italian Serie A table

