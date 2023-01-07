Match ends, Juventus 1, Udinese 0.
Juventus edged past Udinese to secure an eighth consecutive Serie A victory and move second in the table.
Brazil international Danilo scored the only goal four minutes from time, tapping in from close range following Federico Chiesa's cutback.
Massimiliano Allegri's men face a huge match on Friday away at Napoli, who are four points clear at the top.
Inter Milan, who ended Napoli's unbeaten start to the season in midweek, face Monza later on Saturday.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 24Rugani
- 12Alex Sandro
- 8McKennie
- 25Rabiot
- 5LocatelliBooked at 36minsSubstituted forParedesat 62'minutes
- 20MirettiSubstituted forChiesaat 62'minutes
- 17KosticSubstituted forSouléat 80'minutes
- 22Di MaríaSubstituted forMilikat 66'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forFagioliat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Chiesa
- 14Milik
- 15Gatti
- 23Pinsoglio
- 30Soulé
- 32Paredes
- 36Perin
- 42Barbieri
- 43Iling-Junior
- 44Fagioli
- 45Barrenechea
- 51Riccio
Udinese
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Silvestri
- 50Nascimento França
- 29BijolBooked at 67mins
- 18Pérez
- 37Pereyra
- 4LovricSubstituted forSamardzicat 70'minutes
- 11Souza SilvaSubstituted forNestorovskiat 87'minutes
- 6MakengoSubstituted forArslanat 66'minutes
- 13UdogieSubstituted forEbosseat 70'minutes
- 9Gomes Betuncal
- 7SuccessBooked at 53minsSubstituted forEhizibueat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ebosele
- 5Arslan
- 8Jajalo
- 14Abankwah
- 15Ulineia Buta
- 19Ehizibue
- 20Padelli
- 23Ebosse
- 24Samardzic
- 30Nestorovski
- 39Semedo Moura Sousa
- 67Guessand
- 80Pafundi
- 99Piana
- Referee:
- Matteo Marchetti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Udinese 0.
Post update
Roberto Pereyra (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus).
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Rodrigo Becão.
Post update
Kingsley Ehizibue (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).
Post update
Roberto Pereyra (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Juventus).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Post update
Foul by Nehuén Pérez (Udinese).
Post update
Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kingsley Ehizibue (Udinese).
Post update
Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kingsley Ehizibue (Udinese).
Post update
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Ilija Nestorovski replaces Walace.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Udinese 0. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Chiesa following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Fagioli with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nehuén Pérez.