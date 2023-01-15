Manchester United Women v Liverpool Women

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 10ZelemBooked at 49mins
- 12Ladd
- 17García
- 7Toone
- 22Parris
- 23Russo
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 4Moore
- 5Mannion
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 19Leon
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 32Baggaley
Liverpool Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Laws
- 2Koivisto
- 23Bonner
- 5Fahey
- 28Campbell
- 12Hinds
- 19van de SandenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKearnsat 45'minutes
- 18Holland
- 6Matthews
- 11Lawley
- 20Daniels
- 3Robe
- 7Kearns
- 10Furness
- 15Lundgaard
- 17Humphrey
- 22Kirby
- Kirsty Dowle
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.
Second Half begins Manchester United Women 3, Liverpool Women 0.
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Missy Bo Kearns replaces Shanice van de Sanden.
First Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Liverpool Women 0.
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women).
Attempt blocked. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Goal! Manchester United Women 3, Liverpool Women 0. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Attempt missed. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.