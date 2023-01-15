Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women3Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0

Manchester United Women v Liverpool Women

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 10ZelemBooked at 49mins
  • 12Ladd
  • 17García
  • 7Toone
  • 22Parris
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 4Moore
  • 5Mannion
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 19Leon
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 32Baggaley

Liverpool Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Laws
  • 2Koivisto
  • 23Bonner
  • 5Fahey
  • 28Campbell
  • 12Hinds
  • 19van de SandenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKearnsat 45'minutes
  • 18Holland
  • 6Matthews
  • 11Lawley
  • 20Daniels

Substitutes

  • 3Robe
  • 7Kearns
  • 10Furness
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 17Humphrey
  • 22Kirby
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home12
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  4. Booking

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

  6. Post update

    Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Manchester United Women 3, Liverpool Women 0.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Missy Bo Kearns replaces Shanice van de Sanden.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Liverpool Women 0.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Booking

    Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 3, Liverpool Women 0. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women119113292328
2Man Utd Women108112762125
3Arsenal Women108112662025
4Man City Women961221101119
5Everton Women105051312115
6West Ham Women105051518-315
7Aston Villa Women105051520-515
8Tottenham Women103071219-79
9Liverpool Women102261119-88
10Brighton Women92251129-188
11Reading Women112181426-127
12Leicester City Women10019225-231
View full The FA Women's Super League table

