The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Leicester City v Brighton

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Leitzig
  • 4Bott
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 21Cain
  • 10Whelan
  • 16Jones
  • 20Goodwin

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 13Simon
  • 28Levell
  • 32Baker
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
  • 41Reavill

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Fox
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 21Morse
  • 3Pattinson
  • 22Robinson
  • 6Stefanovic
  • 10Olme
  • 7Sarri
  • 8Connolly
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 4Visalli
  • 12Bance
  • 13Stott
  • 14Park
  • 17Symonds
  • 18Carter
  • 20Williams
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Cheryl Foster

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  2. Post update

    Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jemma Purfield.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Zoe Morse (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Robinson tries a through ball, but Kayleigh Green is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Jorja Fox.

  13. Post update

    Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dejana Stefanovic (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  16. Post update

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women119113292328
2Man Utd Women108112762125
3Arsenal Women108112662025
4Man City Women961221101119
5Everton Women105051312115
6West Ham Women105051518-315
7Aston Villa Women105051520-515
8Tottenham Women103071219-79
9Liverpool Women102261119-88
10Brighton Women92251129-188
11Reading Women112181426-127
12Leicester City Women10019225-231
View full The FA Women's Super League table

