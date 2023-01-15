Leicester City v Brighton

Foul by Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Leitzig
- 4Bott
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 21Cain
- 10Whelan
- 16Jones
- 20Goodwin
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 13Simon
- 28Levell
- 32Baker
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- 41Reavill
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walsh
- 2Fox
- 5Bergsvand
- 21Morse
- 3Pattinson
- 22Robinson
- 6Stefanovic
- 10Olme
- 7Sarri
- 8Connolly
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 4Visalli
- 12Bance
- 13Stott
- 14Park
- 17Symonds
- 18Carter
- 20Williams
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jemma Purfield.
Post update
Attempt missed. Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Zoe Morse (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Robinson tries a through ball, but Kayleigh Green is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Jorja Fox.
Post update
Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dejana Stefanovic (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.