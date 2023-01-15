Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women2Reading WomenReading Women0

Everton Women v Reading Women

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Ramsey
  • 5Björn
  • 4Sevecke
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 17Hope
  • 10Bennison
  • 22Galli
  • 6George
  • 14Sørensen
  • 25Snoeijs
  • 11Park

Substitutes

  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Christiansen
  • 15Beever-Jones
  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 21Maier
  • 23Holmgaard
  • 27Stenevik

Reading Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Burns
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 9Eikeland
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 10Dowie
  • 3Mukandi
  • 11Wade
  • 12Harries

Substitutes

  • 1Moloney
  • 7Wellings
  • 15Hendrix
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 30Poulter
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Everton Women 2, Reading Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Hope.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabrielle George.

  5. Post update

    Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emma Mukandi with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Hope (Everton Women).

  9. Post update

    Emma Mukandi (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).

  11. Post update

    Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Hope (Everton Women).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Sanne Troelsgaard tries a through ball, but Emma Harries is caught offside.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 2, Reading Women 0. Jessica Park (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen.

  16. Post update

    Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jessica Park.

  19. Post update

    Lucy Hope (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

