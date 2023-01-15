Everton Women v Reading Women

First Half ends, Everton Women 2, Reading Women 0.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Ramsey
- 5Björn
- 4Sevecke
- 28Holmgaard
- 17Hope
- 10Bennison
- 22Galli
- 6George
- 14Sørensen
- 25Snoeijs
- 11Park
Substitutes
- 7Wheeler
- 8Christiansen
- 15Beever-Jones
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 21Maier
- 23Holmgaard
- 27Stenevik
Reading Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Burns
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 9Eikeland
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 51Troelsgaard
- 10Dowie
- 3Mukandi
- 11Wade
- 12Harries
Substitutes
- 1Moloney
- 7Wellings
- 15Hendrix
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 30Poulter
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Hope.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabrielle George.
Post update
Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emma Mukandi with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Lucy Hope (Everton Women).
Post update
Emma Mukandi (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).
Post update
Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
Post update
Foul by Lucy Hope (Everton Women).
Post update
Offside, Reading Women. Sanne Troelsgaard tries a through ball, but Emma Harries is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 2, Reading Women 0. Jessica Park (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen.
Post update
Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jessica Park.
Post update
Lucy Hope (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).