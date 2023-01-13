Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dejan Kulusevski has featured just once for Spurs since the conclusion of the Qatar World Cup

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski is expected to be fit after missing the past three matches with a muscle issue.

Forward Richarlison and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur face fitness tests, while Lucas Moura remains out with a tendon injury.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was forced off at Oxford United in the FA Cup on Monday but is likely to be available.

Forwards Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson are still sidelined with respective knee and thigh problems.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I am looking forward to this game and it will be interesting enough just to watch the technical areas when Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta are both out there.

On the pitch, it might be far less of a contest. Arsenal are a much better team, and for most of the season Tottenham's performances have just not been good enough.

Prediction: 0-3

Sutton's full predictions v singer-songwriter Gaz Coombes

The away side has only won one of the past 24 North London derbies in the top flight - Arsenal's 1-0 success at White Hart Lane in 2014

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are vying to win four consecutive home league matches against Arsenal for the first time in their history.

Spurs have failed to score in just one of their previous 17 top-flight fixtures with Arsenal - a 2-0 defeat in November 2017.

The Gunners are aiming to complete their first league double over Spurs since the 2013-14 season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost three of their past four Premier League home games, winning the other.

Spurs have scored 27 of their 37 Premier League goals in the second half of matches this season, more than any other team.

Conversely, they have scored just once in the first half of their past 13 fixtures in all competitions. That was Harry Kane's goal versus Leeds in November.

Antonio Conte has won only two of his 10 matches as a manager against Arsenal (D4, L4).

Harry Kane is one short of equalling Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham's leading scorer with 266 goals for the club.

Kane is also two shy of 200 Premier League goals and is aiming to become the third player to reach that milestone after Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

He has nine goals in eight Premier League home games against Arsenal.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won all six of their top-flight London derbies this season, keeping a clean sheet in all three away games.

The Gunners are vying to win seven successive Premier League London derbies for the first time since the 2007-08 season when they beat Spurs home and away.

They can win five successive away matches in all competitions for the first time since September to October 2018 under Unai Emery.

Six of Arsenal's eight top-flight clean sheets this season have come away from home.

Mikel Arteta has managed Arsenal in six north London derbies with a record of three home wins and three away defeats.

Eddie Nketiah has scored five times in his last five appearances in all competitions.

My Tottenham Hotspur line-up Predict Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Arsenal line-up Predict Arsenal's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team