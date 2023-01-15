Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Isak's goal was his third for Newcastle

Substitute Alexander Isak scored an 89th-minute winner after Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty for Fulham was disallowed as Newcastle returned to third in the Premier League.

Club record signing Isak, on his first league appearance since September after injury, nodded home from close range at a jubilant St James' Park.

Mitrovic looked to have given Fulham the lead against his former team, but his spot-kick was ruled out because he accidentally kicked the ball on to his standing foot when he slipped.

It was a dramatic final 30 minutes to a tight game which Newcastle edged without being able to create clear chances.

In the end Isak, who made a promising start to life on Tyneside before his injury, was in the right place to convert strike partner Callum Wilson's knock-back.

Fulham manager Marco Silva was booked for protesting after the final whistle, with his side unfortunate to see their five-game winning run ended.

Isak delivers for Newcastle

Newcastle are now one point second-placed Manchester City.

They have a five-point buffer over Tottenham as they continue their unexpected push for Champions League qualification, although Spurs will cut it to two if they beat leaders Arsenal later on Sunday.

Sweden striker Isak, a £60m signing last summer, scored twice in his first three games before being sidelined by a thigh injury.

Here he was sent on in the 71st minute and only had two touches in the Fulham box, one of which proved pivotal.

Newcastle had hit the post through a Fabian Schar free-kick in the second half but, without midfielder Bruno Guimares - who left the field in tears at half-time because of injury - they had been kept at arm's length by an impressive Fulham.

Newcastle registered a fifth successive clean sheet in the Premier League for the first time, and an unbeaten run of 14 games is their joint best in the top flight.

The wave of optimism on Tyneside, boosted further by securing a first cup semi-final in 18 years on Tuesday, shows little sign of dying down.

Mitrovic's miss proves crucial

Mitrovic was a denied a goal in a fourth successive Premier League away game

Mitrovic's penalty was unusual but the protests from Newcastle's players were instant.

While the ball may have gone into the right side of Nick Pope's goal, it did so via a deflection of Mitrovic's left boot.

Referee Rob Jones awarded the spot-kick - for a foul against Kieran Trippier - after consulting the television monitor.

Immediately after another penalty appeal was waved away, Bobby Decordova-Reid seemed to make the first contact with Trippier's boot before the England defender's tackle then swept the forward to the ground.

Fulham had few further chances but deserved a point for their effort and defensive organisation.

The disappointment at losing to one of the Premier League's leading sides shows how far the Cottagers have come.

They are sixth in the table on 31 points, having already beaten their tally from the last time they were in the top flight.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Newcastle Formation 4-3-3 22 Pope 2 Trippier 5 Schär 4 Botman 33 Burn 36 S Longstaff 39 Bruno Guimarães 28 Willock 24 Almirón 9 Wilson 7 Joelinton 22 Pope Booked at 69mins

2 Trippier

5 Schär

4 Botman

33 Burn

36 S Longstaff

39 Bruno Guimarães Substituted for Saint-Maximin at 45' minutes

28 Willock Substituted for Isak at 71' minutes

24 Almirón Substituted for Murphy at 85' minutes

9 Wilson Substituted for Wood at 90+6' minutes

7 Joelinton Substitutes 1 Dúbravka

6 Lascelles

10 Saint-Maximin

11 Ritchie

12 Lewis

14 Isak

19 Manquillo

20 Wood

23 Murphy Fulham Formation 4-2-3-1 17 Leno 2 Tete 31 Diop 13 Ream 3 Kurzawa 26 João Palhinha 6 Reed 20 Willian 18 Pereira 14 De Cordova-Reid 9 Mitrovic 17 Leno

2 Tete

31 Diop Substituted for Alves Morais at 90+2' minutes

13 Ream Booked at 60mins

3 Kurzawa Booked at 48mins

26 João Palhinha

6 Reed Substituted for Cairney at 90+2' minutes

20 Willian Substituted for James at 77' minutes

18 Pereira Booked at 63mins Substituted for Tosin at 77' minutes

14 De Cordova-Reid Substituted for Wilson at 90+2' minutes

9 Mitrovic Substitutes 1 Rodák

4 Tosin

8 Wilson

10 Cairney

11 Solomon

12 Chalobah

21 James

30 Alves Morais

38 Harris Referee: Robert Jones Attendance: 52,247 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Fulham 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Fulham 0. Substitution Substitution, Newcastle United. Chris Wood replaces Callum Wilson. Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Harry Wilson replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid. Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Harrison Reed. Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Issa Diop. goal Goal! Goal! Newcastle United 1, Fulham 0. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Wilson. Post update Attempt blocked. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Longstaff with a cross. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Substitution Substitution, Newcastle United. Jacob Murphy replaces Miguel Almirón. Post update Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Issa Diop (Fulham). Post update Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Kenny Tete. Post update Offside, Newcastle United. Joelinton tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Isak. Post update Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham). Post update Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham). Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Dan James replaces Willian. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Player of the match Isak Alexander Isak with an average of 7.82 Newcastle Newcastle United Newcastle United

Fulham Fulham Fulham Newcastle United Avg Squad number 14 Player name Isak Average rating 7.82 Squad number 24 Player name Almirón Average rating 7.71 Squad number 7 Player name Joelinton Average rating 7.65 Squad number 5 Player name Schär Average rating 7.58 Squad number 4 Player name Botman Average rating 7.58 Squad number 9 Player name Wilson Average rating 7.54 Squad number 33 Player name Burn Average rating 7.49 Squad number 39 Player name Bruno Guimarães Average rating 7.49 Squad number 2 Player name Trippier Average rating 7.48 Squad number 28 Player name Willock Average rating 7.31 Squad number 22 Player name Pope Average rating 7.22 Squad number 10 Player name Saint-Maximin Average rating 7.17 Squad number 23 Player name Murphy Average rating 6.28 Squad number 20 Player name Wood Average rating 6.19 Squad number 36 Player name S Longstaff Average rating 5.60 Fulham Avg Squad number 18 Player name Andreas Pereira Average rating 6.45 Squad number 17 Player name Leno Average rating 6.44 Squad number 20 Player name Willian Average rating 6.33 Squad number 9 Player name Mitrovic Average rating 6.24 Squad number 31 Player name Diop Average rating 6.21 Squad number 26 Player name João Palhinha Average rating 6.21 Squad number 6 Player name Reed Average rating 6.20 Squad number 14 Player name De Cordova-Reid Average rating 6.13 Squad number 13 Player name Ream Average rating 6.07 Squad number 2 Player name Tete Average rating 6.03 Squad number 3 Player name Kurzawa Average rating 5.89 Squad number 21 Player name James Average rating 5.22 Squad number 4 Player name Tosin Average rating 5.20 Squad number 8 Player name Wilson Average rating 4.99 Squad number 30 Player name Carlos Vinícius Average rating 4.94 Squad number 10 Player name Cairney Average rating 4.81