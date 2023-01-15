Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Fulham 0.
Substitute Alexander Isak scored an 89th-minute winner after Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty for Fulham was disallowed as Newcastle returned to third in the Premier League.
Club record signing Isak, on his first league appearance since September after injury, nodded home from close range at a jubilant St James' Park.
Mitrovic looked to have given Fulham the lead against his former team, but his spot-kick was ruled out because he accidentally kicked the ball on to his standing foot when he slipped.
It was a dramatic final 30 minutes to a tight game which Newcastle edged without being able to create clear chances.
In the end Isak, who made a promising start to life on Tyneside before his injury, was in the right place to convert strike partner Callum Wilson's knock-back.
Fulham manager Marco Silva was booked for protesting after the final whistle, with his side unfortunate to see their five-game winning run ended.
Isak delivers for Newcastle
Newcastle are now one point second-placed Manchester City.
They have a five-point buffer over Tottenham as they continue their unexpected push for Champions League qualification, although Spurs will cut it to two if they beat leaders Arsenal later on Sunday.
Sweden striker Isak, a £60m signing last summer, scored twice in his first three games before being sidelined by a thigh injury.
Here he was sent on in the 71st minute and only had two touches in the Fulham box, one of which proved pivotal.
Newcastle had hit the post through a Fabian Schar free-kick in the second half but, without midfielder Bruno Guimares - who left the field in tears at half-time because of injury - they had been kept at arm's length by an impressive Fulham.
Newcastle registered a fifth successive clean sheet in the Premier League for the first time, and an unbeaten run of 14 games is their joint best in the top flight.
The wave of optimism on Tyneside, boosted further by securing a first cup semi-final in 18 years on Tuesday, shows little sign of dying down.
Mitrovic's miss proves crucial
Mitrovic's penalty was unusual but the protests from Newcastle's players were instant.
While the ball may have gone into the right side of Nick Pope's goal, it did so via a deflection of Mitrovic's left boot.
Referee Rob Jones awarded the spot-kick - for a foul against Kieran Trippier - after consulting the television monitor.
Immediately after another penalty appeal was waved away, Bobby Decordova-Reid seemed to make the first contact with Trippier's boot before the England defender's tackle then swept the forward to the ground.
Fulham had few further chances but deserved a point for their effort and defensive organisation.
The disappointment at losing to one of the Premier League's leading sides shows how far the Cottagers have come.
They are sixth in the table on 31 points, having already beaten their tally from the last time they were in the top flight.
Line-ups
Newcastle
Formation 4-3-3
- 22PopeBooked at 69mins
- 2Trippier
- 5Schär
- 4Botman
- 33Burn
- 36S Longstaff
- 39Bruno GuimarãesSubstituted forSaint-Maximinat 45'minutes
- 28WillockSubstituted forIsakat 71'minutes
- 24AlmirónSubstituted forMurphyat 85'minutes
- 9WilsonSubstituted forWoodat 90+6'minutes
- 7Joelinton
Substitutes
- 1Dúbravka
- 6Lascelles
- 10Saint-Maximin
- 11Ritchie
- 12Lewis
- 14Isak
- 19Manquillo
- 20Wood
- 23Murphy
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 2Tete
- 31DiopSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 90+2'minutes
- 13ReamBooked at 60mins
- 3KurzawaBooked at 48mins
- 26João Palhinha
- 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 90+2'minutes
- 20WillianSubstituted forJamesat 77'minutes
- 18PereiraBooked at 63minsSubstituted forTosinat 77'minutes
- 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forWilsonat 90+2'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 4Tosin
- 8Wilson
- 10Cairney
- 11Solomon
- 12Chalobah
- 21James
- 30Alves Morais
- 38Harris
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 52,247
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Fulham 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Chris Wood replaces Callum Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Harry Wilson replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Harrison Reed.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Issa Diop.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Fulham 0. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Wilson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Longstaff with a cross.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jacob Murphy replaces Miguel Almirón.
Post update
Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Issa Diop (Fulham).
Post update
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Kenny Tete.
Post update
Offside, Newcastle United. Joelinton tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
Post update
Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).
Post update
Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Dan James replaces Willian.
