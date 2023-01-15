Close menu
NewcastleNewcastle United1FulhamFulham0

Newcastle United v Fulham: Alexander Isak scores winner after Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty disallowed

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments398

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak celebrate
Isak's goal was his third for Newcastle

Substitute Alexander Isak scored an 89th-minute winner after Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty for Fulham was disallowed as Newcastle returned to third in the Premier League.

Club record signing Isak, on his first league appearance since September after injury, nodded home from close range at a jubilant St James' Park.

Mitrovic looked to have given Fulham the lead against his former team, but his spot-kick was ruled out because he accidentally kicked the ball on to his standing foot when he slipped.

It was a dramatic final 30 minutes to a tight game which Newcastle edged without being able to create clear chances.

In the end Isak, who made a promising start to life on Tyneside before his injury, was in the right place to convert strike partner Callum Wilson's knock-back.

Fulham manager Marco Silva was booked for protesting after the final whistle, with his side unfortunate to see their five-game winning run ended.

Isak delivers for Newcastle

Newcastle are now one point second-placed Manchester City.

They have a five-point buffer over Tottenham as they continue their unexpected push for Champions League qualification, although Spurs will cut it to two if they beat leaders Arsenal later on Sunday.

Sweden striker Isak, a £60m signing last summer, scored twice in his first three games before being sidelined by a thigh injury.

Here he was sent on in the 71st minute and only had two touches in the Fulham box, one of which proved pivotal.

Newcastle had hit the post through a Fabian Schar free-kick in the second half but, without midfielder Bruno Guimares - who left the field in tears at half-time because of injury - they had been kept at arm's length by an impressive Fulham.

Newcastle registered a fifth successive clean sheet in the Premier League for the first time, and an unbeaten run of 14 games is their joint best in the top flight.

The wave of optimism on Tyneside, boosted further by securing a first cup semi-final in 18 years on Tuesday, shows little sign of dying down.

Mitrovic's miss proves crucial

Mitrovic misses penalty
Mitrovic was a denied a goal in a fourth successive Premier League away game

Mitrovic's penalty was unusual but the protests from Newcastle's players were instant.

While the ball may have gone into the right side of Nick Pope's goal, it did so via a deflection of Mitrovic's left boot.

Referee Rob Jones awarded the spot-kick - for a foul against Kieran Trippier - after consulting the television monitor.

Immediately after another penalty appeal was waved away, Bobby Decordova-Reid seemed to make the first contact with Trippier's boot before the England defender's tackle then swept the forward to the ground.

Fulham had few further chances but deserved a point for their effort and defensive organisation.

The disappointment at losing to one of the Premier League's leading sides shows how far the Cottagers have come.

They are sixth in the table on 31 points, having already beaten their tally from the last time they were in the top flight.

Line-ups

Newcastle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22PopeBooked at 69mins
  • 2Trippier
  • 5Schär
  • 4Botman
  • 33Burn
  • 36S Longstaff
  • 39Bruno GuimarãesSubstituted forSaint-Maximinat 45'minutes
  • 28WillockSubstituted forIsakat 71'minutes
  • 24AlmirónSubstituted forMurphyat 85'minutes
  • 9WilsonSubstituted forWoodat 90+6'minutes
  • 7Joelinton

Substitutes

  • 1Dúbravka
  • 6Lascelles
  • 10Saint-Maximin
  • 11Ritchie
  • 12Lewis
  • 14Isak
  • 19Manquillo
  • 20Wood
  • 23Murphy

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2Tete
  • 31DiopSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 90+2'minutes
  • 13ReamBooked at 60mins
  • 3KurzawaBooked at 48mins
  • 26João Palhinha
  • 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 90+2'minutes
  • 20WillianSubstituted forJamesat 77'minutes
  • 18PereiraBooked at 63minsSubstituted forTosinat 77'minutes
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forWilsonat 90+2'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Tosin
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Cairney
  • 11Solomon
  • 12Chalobah
  • 21James
  • 30Alves Morais
  • 38Harris
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
52,247

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Fulham 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Fulham 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Chris Wood replaces Callum Wilson.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Harry Wilson replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Harrison Reed.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Issa Diop.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Newcastle United 1, Fulham 0. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Wilson.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Longstaff with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Jacob Murphy replaces Miguel Almirón.

  11. Post update

    Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Issa Diop (Fulham).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Kenny Tete.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Newcastle United. Joelinton tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

  16. Post update

    Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).

  18. Post update

    Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Dan James replaces Willian.

Comments

Join the conversation

401 comments

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 16:05

    have watched the penalty incident several times and all I see is Cordova-Reid stamping on Trippier. How on earth do professional officials and TV commentators conclude that that is a penalty?

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 16:20

      djw replied:
      Well United had the same type of luck against City yesterday. Newcastle have now moved back into 3rd and United drop to 4th despite winning yesterday

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 16:07

    Hope Bruno is ok, we lacked composure in the middle without him. Isak has got that deadly poachers instinct to be in the right place at the right time. Winning ugly today shows Newcastle are now a team that nobody can roll over.

    • Reply posted by Aviatorr, today at 16:24

      Aviatorr replied:
      When Bruno first needed treatment, he needed to go off the field for a few minutes. What do they do? Suddenly, the goalkeeper, who's barely had a touch, also needs treatment… and both treatments finish at the same time… genius or cheating?

  • Comment posted by toomuch, today at 16:06

    That's the annual relegation fight over for this season. HWTL

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 16:22

      Tom replied:
      I think we’ll be safe now.

  • Comment posted by Don Correct Eleone, today at 16:05

    Regardless of the moans that'll no doubt follow, especially regarding owners/oil/blood money - yawn yawn & boohoo, simply a great result for the Mags, and a bit of luck also, or lack of skills, lol, well played Fulham

  • Comment posted by Toontoon99, today at 16:12

    Every season for the last 5+ years we’ve aimed for 38 points for safety. What a difference this season makes! Well done lads, phenomenal change.

    • Reply posted by We Will Bite Them on the Feeches, today at 16:20

      We Will Bite Them on the Feeches replied:
      No one can argue they are a completely different club under their new owners.....

  • Comment posted by Derek H, today at 16:13

    Fulham defended well but showed no threat. Newcastle dominated and deserved the win. They are showing that they are a good team and a real challenger for a champion's league place.

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 16:33

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      Hopefully Fulham get relegated - they aren't a big soccer team anyway.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 16:06

    Nice one Alexander👍🏻To score such a late winner you could say Isak played a Wicked Game!!

    • Reply posted by Geordie Dave, today at 16:13

      Geordie Dave replied:
      Clever 🤣

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:06

    Hard won 3 points. Should be safe from the drop now. Onwards and upwards.

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 16:26

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      Newcastle are now the best soccer team in the North.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 16:13

    A mike dean totally made up penalty. That bloke has to be got rid of

    • Reply posted by StChan, today at 16:15

      StChan replied:
      That explains the pen.
      Mike Dean 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 16:13

    The impressive Newcastle keep another clean sheet and get that elusive goal.
    Great season by the toon army. So far.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 16:18

      Jimmy replied:
      Impressive Newcastle? What the 'eck is impressive about Newcastle United?

  • Comment posted by postman20, today at 16:06

    well played Newcastle, so proud. fulham really good team but we just edged it. happy days

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 16:27

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      We? Out there playing were you?

      Soccer fans are so dense!

  • Comment posted by geordie with an attitude, today at 16:16

    Fulham are a good side. Silvia’s done well and they may feel aggrieved. But, the more dominant side won and the best defence in the league puts up another clean sheet. Happy days Tyneside!

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 16:36

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      Little clubs like Fulham shouldn't be in the top division.

      It's the problem with the English soccer league system that big teams like Sunderland and Middlesbrough can be in the lower leagues while minnows like Brentford and Bournemouth can get promoted.

  • Comment posted by Carre Household, today at 16:12

    Not the best performance but signs of a good team grinding out results. HWTL.

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 16:32

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      Little clubs like Fulham shouldn't be in the soccer premier league.

      Nor should Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton.

  • Comment posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 16:07

    This Newcastle side remind me of the Leicester side that won the prem with late goals and victories of narrow margins. I hope Newcastle can do a Leicester.

  • Comment posted by Cam1, today at 16:05

    Unlucky Fulham, we just couldn’t break you down and Diop was immense.

    We played well, but the final ball wasn’t there. Didn’t like the ref falling for Longstaff and Wilson dives which I don’t like to see from my team. But overall he didn’t have a bad game.

    Spoils shared might have been fair with the Mitro thing. But I’m glad we got the 3 points

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 16:27

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      We. Playing were you?

  • Comment posted by DarthVegan77, today at 16:10

    So many chances, thought we were in for a repeat of the Leeds game, but brilliantly worked goal in the end and a deserved 3 points.

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 16:29

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      We? Were you even playing?

  • Comment posted by Why Not, today at 16:16

    That's 38 points now, should see us safe in the premiership for another season

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 16:28

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      Us? You in the team?

  • Comment posted by dimebar, today at 16:14

    someone needs to swap the batteries in the VAR machine , Fulham attackers step over straight onto Trippiers ankle - that should not have been the call

    • Reply posted by Blaydon Racer, today at 16:17

      Blaydon Racer replied:
      Absolutely no way that was a pen but justice was served

  • Comment posted by pendoirs, today at 16:11

    Never a pen, and Fulham keeper timewasting every opportunity until toon scored. Well played

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 16:16