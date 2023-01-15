Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: Kai Havertz header earns important win for Blues

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments346

Kai Havertz scoring against Crystal Palace
Kai Havertz is Chelsea's joint-top scorer this season with six goals in all competitions

Kai Havertz says the last few weeks have been "tough" for Chelsea after his header earned a narrow victory over Crystal Palace to ease the pressure on manager Graham Potter.

Havertz met Hakim Ziyech's cross shortly after the hour as the Blues ended a run of three successive defeats in all competitions.

"The last few weeks were tough. For everyone at the club, it is not easy under these circumstances," said the 23-year-old.

"A lot of things changed this year. We have so many injuries. Today we had five young players in the starting XI, they are doing a really good job at the moment."

The Germany striker should have doubled Chelsea's advantage but could only flash a header wide from close range from Mason Mount's cross.

Palace came close to equalising late on when Cheick Doucoure's long-range volley was spectacularly tipped over by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea stay 10th despite the win, just their second in 10 Premier League games, but are now level on points with ninth-placed Liverpool.

Palace are 12th after a fifth defeat in six games in all competitions.

Nervy Blues end losing run

This was far from a convincing performance by Chelsea but the relief was palpable at the final whistle as they avoided the ignominy of losing four successive matches in all competitions for the first time in 30 years.

The goal arrived when Palace lost concentration from a corner allowing Conor Gallagher to play the ball short to Ziyech, whose curling cross was buried past Vicente Guaita by Havertz for his sixth goal of the season.

Chelsea had struggled for many clear-cut openings up to that stage, with Havertz heading over and Lewis Hall flashing a first-time shot across goal during a tame first half.

Havertz glanced wide from Mount's dangerous cross and substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shot straight at Guaita as Chelsea threatened a second.

Thiago Silva then made several key defensive headers in stoppage time as the Blues clung on during nine nervy minutes of stoppage time.

"Overall we played quite well, they had their moments as well but today was about getting the victory - park it as three valuable points against a team that was pushing as well," Potter told BBC Sport.

"We try to play well and I thought at times we did, you have to understand the context of the situation we are in so it isn't going to be sensational football all the time. The boys have worked hard."

The west London club have also been boosted by the arrival of Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk, who was paraded on the pitch at half-time after confirmation of his transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

"He is a young player with exciting quality in the final third," added Potter. "He is very fast and direct and I think the crowd will like him."

Eagles on the slide

Palace have just one win in seven games in all competitions since the post-World Cup resumption, with manager Patrick Vieira admitting there was a "challenging mood" around the club before this game.

Vieira could not fault his players' commitment at Stamford Bridge, but will rue a lapse in concentration for Havertz's goal and a lack of cutting edge up front.

Tyrick Mitchell and Jeffrey Schlupp forced Kepa into two smart stops during the first half but the visitors faded as an attacking threat after the break.

Their only other opportunity of note was a long-range effort from Doucoure that was tipped over by the Chelsea goalkeeper late on.

"This was a performance where I am really pleased with the attitude and discipline," Vieira told BBC Sport. "We played a really good game of football and to leave with nothing is hard for us but this is a period where we are.

"We did enough to score goals. The game could have finished 2-2 but we shouldn't have lost the game, we shouldn't have conceded on a set-piece."

Blues pay tribute to Vialli

There were emotional scenes before kick-off as Chelsea paid tribute to their former player and manager Gianluca Vialli in their first home game since his death at the age of 58 earlier this month.

Chelsea's players warmed-up wearing training kit with 'Vialli 9' on the back and also stepped out on to the pitch wearing Chelsea kits bearing his name.

Two huge banners in tribute to the Italian were unfurled at either end of Stamford Bridge, before a number of his former team-mates joined the current players in the centre circle for a minute's applause before kick-off.

Chelsea and Crystal Palace players holding minute's applause for Gianluca VialliA giant banner paying tribute to Gianluca Vialli

Player of the match

KovacicMateo Kovacic

with an average of 6.68

Chelsea

  1. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.68

  2. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    6.56

  3. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    6.44

  4. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    6.41

  5. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    6.38

  6. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    6.12

  7. Squad number67Player nameHall
    Average rating

    5.96

  8. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    5.86

  9. Squad number4Player nameBadiashile
    Average rating

    5.83

  10. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    5.55

  11. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    5.47

  12. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    5.41

  13. Squad number9Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    5.21

  14. Squad number30Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    5.20

  15. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    5.13

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    6.39

  2. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    6.23

  3. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    6.14

  4. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    6.10

  5. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.98

  6. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.97

  7. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.96

  8. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.89

  9. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    5.84

  10. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    5.81

  11. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.81

  12. Squad number5Player nameTomkins
    Average rating

    5.37

  13. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    5.04

  14. Squad number19Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    4.86

  15. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    4.71

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 4Badiashile
  • 67HallSubstituted forKoulibalyat 78'minutes
  • 23GallagherBooked at 84mins
  • 5JorginhoBooked at 49mins
  • 22ZiyechSubstituted forKovacicat 89'minutes
  • 30ChukwuemekaSubstituted forAubameyangat 63'minutes
  • 19Mount
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Aubameyang
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 27Fofana
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 32Cucurella
  • 42Humphreys

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 17ClyneBooked at 42mins
  • 16AndersenSubstituted forTomkinsat 38'minutes
  • 6GuéhiBooked at 87mins
  • 3Mitchell
  • 28DoucouréBooked at 26mins
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forHughesat 69'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forMatetaat 69'minutes
  • 7Olise
  • 10EzeBooked at 52minsSubstituted forÉdouardat 69'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 2Ward
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 14Mateta
  • 19Hughes
  • 21Johnstone
  • 22Édouard
  • 26Richards
  • 77Ozoh
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
40,075

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Benoît Badiashile.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).

  7. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta replaces Kai Havertz.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Mateo Kovacic replaces Hakim Ziyech.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.

  11. Booking

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Booking

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

  19. Post update

    Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Booking

    Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

346 comments

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:59

    WE ACTUALLY WON A GAME. WE'RE STAYING UP

    • Reply posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 16:03

      Bluefrom1964 replied:
      Fingers and everything else crossed .

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 16:07

    Wonderful wonderful tribute to Luca Vialli..
    Hero,Legend,Never to be Forgotten..

    Finally got a win,long long way to go.
    Lewis Hall.. What a brilliant future he has,plays with passion,plays for the club&badge..

    Thiago Silva.. What more can be said that hasn’t been said, if you had to pick an all time great Chelsea team plus Subs,there is no way he wouldn’t be part of that team..

    KTBFFH🟦🟦🟦

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 16:17

      bushwacker replied:
      Shame the football has gone so far downhill at cfc when you think of Vialla.
      Would have
      wept.
      Rip.

  • Comment posted by CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order, today at 16:25

    How is there so much pressure on Potter and none on Klopp?
    Must be the media 🤔

    • Reply posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 16:28

      HarryJsAllstar replied:
      There’s been more pressure from the media on Conte this season than Klopp - says it all really.

  • Comment posted by matts, today at 16:06

    Chelsea in no danger .
    Pleased for Potter , he deserves a break .
    When Chelsea get their injuries sorted they will do much better but top 4 ? No chance this season .
    Mind you, they could be worse, they could be Liverpool 😂😂

    • Reply posted by DaveG_, today at 16:09

      DaveG_ replied:
      Playing terrible … but Liverpool are above you ? !

  • Comment posted by papa ninja, today at 16:06

    Scrappy mid table game oldest bloke on the pitch Tiago Silva pure class

    • Reply posted by Chels1985, today at 16:08

      Chels1985 replied:
      What a player he is. Different class

  • Comment posted by Lips, today at 16:11

    Haters in early again I see...big 3 points, pleased for potter, onwards and upwards COYB

  • Comment posted by Mystic Wilf, today at 16:09

    Havertz will get a 30-year contract for this.
    God Bless America.

    • Reply posted by mark phillips, today at 17:32

      mark phillips replied:
      I’ve no doubt Havertz will come good, a class act who has been stripped of confidence in a difficult period for the club and team, I’d be gutted if we let him go!!!

  • Comment posted by sunshineeagle, today at 16:37

    If Palace had a goal scorer they could be dangerous.
    Happy for Potter & the Chelsea lads.

    • Reply posted by NortonBob, today at 16:41

      NortonBob replied:
      Could say the same for Chels.all that possession and only one goal.Potter will sort it.

  • Comment posted by ZOLANUFFSAID, today at 17:24

    Potter will get it right if hes given arteta time, look at arsenal now, also throw kante,chilwell,james,sterling,pulisic into that team...take whyte/zinchenko/saliba/xhaka/saka/martinelli out of arsenal.....thats what we're missing injured, now we have felix,and mudryk too..very young side and lots of homegrown talent think we'll be very good in couple seasons time or sooner.

    • Reply posted by SROBBY, today at 17:26

      SROBBY replied:
      Arteta did cop it. Chelsea do have a great squad, but injuries are a big problem. This season is just a hiccup for you.

  • Comment posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 16:02

    At last. Still no second goal . Poor fans left praying for the final whistle . I'll have a double .

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 16:25

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      Chelsea proving they are still a good soccer team.

  • Comment posted by Elvis, today at 17:37

    Wonderful tribute to Gianluca Vialli

  • Comment posted by TTtheboss, today at 16:02

    Well needed 3pts!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 23:08

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Chelsea should get another 3 pints next weekend too, as they will be playing a team that Potter should be able to beat easily.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 16:05

    Relief more than anything else really - Palace always difficult to beat home or away

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 16:24

    Chelsea badly needed the win, although only a few players really near their best - Hall and Silva, especially.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:19

    No a pretty win, certainly not a talented win, but a bit of grit show & a much needed 3pts & at this stage I will take that over anything. To be honest this season is a disaster for Chelsea, what with the take over & the amount of injuries, today it was the 1st 11 were out, yes the whole 1st team did not start, so puts it in perspective. Still new signings made & hope to push on. K.T.B.F.F.H

    • Reply posted by Godisawinker, today at 16:26

      Godisawinker replied:
      Yes,this season is not great. I take a little consolation in the fact that CFC are level on points with the self styled ‘greatest team in the world’.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 16:53

    Chelsea having an absolutely terrible season, but currently only 5 points behind Spurs in 5th, with half the season left.

    • Reply posted by dave h, today at 18:29

      dave h replied:
      Shame that you’re judging your team against a very poor Spurs.

  • Comment posted by Far from the madding crowd, today at 16:17

    Phew well done Chels, over the line. Upwards and onwards!

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 16:31

    Thiago Silva isn’t human… how I wish he was 28… best CB in the PL at 38

    • Reply posted by grizzle, today at 16:38

      grizzle replied:
      Not even the best cab in London…

  • Comment posted by undercover10, today at 16:27

    Kepa kept Chelsea in that, 3 world class saves.

  • Comment posted by Spandau, today at 16:03

    Phew!
    12 more points to avoid relegation

    • Reply posted by arri harrison, today at 16:35

      arri harrison replied:
      2 wins in 10. So should get 4 wins in next 19 games at this rate so 40 points. Few draws as well and feel we should be safe from relegation 🤫🤣

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal18152142142847
2Man City18123346182839
3Newcastle19108133112238
4Man Utd1812242921838
5Tottenham19103637271033
6Fulham209473229331
7Brighton1893635251030
8Brentford197843228429