Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell is a signing target for Rangers with Ibrox boss Michael Beale deciding whether to try to bring the 24-year-old to the Scottish Premiership in January or to sign him on a pre-contract deal with a view to a summer move. (Scottish Sun on Sunday) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is "an emotional person at times....[but] he just wants us to do well," says club captain David Marshall in relation to Johnson remarking that 10 of the players were surplus to requirements at Easter Road. (The Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

David Marshall, 37, would be open to a chat with Scotland manager Steve Clarke if he felt he was needed to come out of retirement to cover for Craig Gordon while he recovers from a broken leg. (Scottish Sun on Sunday) external-link

With a target of three transfer windows to reshape his Rangers squad, Michael Beale says he must get his signings right because Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is a "lucky man" to be working with a bigger budget. (The Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller cannot envisage Beale agreeing to spend £4m to land loan utility player James Sands on a permanent deal since someone costing that amount would have to be a first-team pick. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Beale will "definitely" try to keep midfielder John Lundstram at Rangers, despite the 28-year-old still having a year and a half left on his current deal. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown is celebrating leading League One Fleetwood Town to an FA Cup third-round victory over Championship side Queens Park Rangers. "To have our name in the fourth round of the FA Cup is exceptional. For me as a manger it's exceptional," he says. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland's biggest clubs must get "ahead of the game" by seeking alternative sponsors, warns Inverclyde MP Ronnie Cowan, who says a ban on gambling advertising is "coming down the line". (Sunday Herald - subscription required) external-link