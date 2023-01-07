Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round
DerbyDerby County0BarnsleyBarnsley0

Derby County v Barnsley

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 34Rooney
  • 3Forsyth
  • 6Cashin
  • 17Sibley
  • 8Bird
  • 4Hourihane
  • 18Dobbin
  • 38Knight
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 9Collins

Substitutes

  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 15Roberts
  • 16Thompson
  • 19Stearman
  • 21Loach
  • 33Davies

Barnsley

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Walton
  • 3Edwards
  • 24Cundy
  • 5Kitching
  • 48Connell
  • 2Williams
  • 33Wolfe
  • 8Kane
  • 7Cadden
  • 44Cole
  • 9Norwood

Substitutes

  • 10Benson
  • 14Martin
  • 15Moon
  • 18Ackroyd
  • 26Larkeche
  • 27Aitchison
  • 28Lancaster
  • 30Phillips
  • 40Collins
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Edwards (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Jake Rooney.

  3. Post update

    Robbie Cundy (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Conor Hourihane (Derby County).

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

