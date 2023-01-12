Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal are 11 points ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League table

Premier League leaders Arsenal face north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

The Gunners are five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table and were 3-1 winners against Spurs at Emirates Stadium in October.

Antonio Conte's side, meanwhile, are trying to get back into the top four after to slipping down to fifth place behind Manchester United.

Both Conte and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta have an abundance of talent to choose from but which players would you pick if you could combine the two teams?

Select your starting XI and formation from the list below and remember to share your team using the hashtag #bbcfootball.