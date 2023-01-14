Bromley v Yeovil Town

BromleyBromley15:00YeovilYeovil Town
Line-ups
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Charles-Cook
- 2Reynolds
- 8Coleman
- 18Whitely
- 11Dennis
- 9Cheek
- 17Webster
- 19Forster
- 21Vennings
- 23Topalloj
- 35Fisher
Substitutes
- 4Bingham
- 6Sowunmi
- 20Arthurs
- 22Alexander
- 32Krauhaus
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 2Williams
- 6Richards-Everton
- 32Staunton
- 3Reckord
- 5Hunt
- 7Worthington
- 8D'Ath
- 27Oluwabori
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 9Fisher
Substitutes
- 11Young
- 14Linton
- 17Johnson
- 20Buse
- 24Cooper
- Referee:
- Wayne Cartmel
Match report to follow.