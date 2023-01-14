Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley15:00YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 2Reynolds
  • 8Coleman
  • 18Whitely
  • 11Dennis
  • 9Cheek
  • 17Webster
  • 19Forster
  • 21Vennings
  • 23Topalloj
  • 35Fisher

Substitutes

  • 4Bingham
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 20Arthurs
  • 22Alexander
  • 32Krauhaus

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Williams
  • 6Richards-Everton
  • 32Staunton
  • 3Reckord
  • 5Hunt
  • 7Worthington
  • 8D'Ath
  • 27Oluwabori
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 9Fisher

Substitutes

  • 11Young
  • 14Linton
  • 17Johnson
  • 20Buse
  • 24Cooper
Referee:
Wayne Cartmel

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County27188169254462
2Wrexham25185264214359
3Chesterfield23154449272249
4Woking25154645252049
5Barnet2412574441341
6Southend25108733211238
7Dag & Red2411583938138
8Wealdstone2510783236-437
9Eastleigh26105113233-135
10Bromley249783331234
11Boreham Wood248972825333
12Solihull Moors249693634233
13Altrincham258983745-833
14York2688103230232
15Halifax2595112432-832
16Dorking2786134464-2030
17Maidenhead United2685132737-1029
18Yeovil2451272022-227
19Aldershot2582153244-1226
20Oldham2466123040-1024
21Gateshead25410113141-1022
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2756163159-2821
24Scunthorpe2647153253-2119
