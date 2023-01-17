Close menu

Barnet P-P Yeovil Town: Frozen pitch forces National League match to be postponed

From the section National League

Barnet FC
Barnet's game with Yeovil is one of a number of matches called off on Tuesday due to the freezing conditions

Tuesday's National League game between Barnet and Yeovil Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Barnet said a drop in temperatures at around 16:30 GMT necessitated an inspection of the surface at The Hive.

The referee inspected the pitch at 18:00 and deemed it unsafe, having become frozen in places.

No new date for the fixture between the hosts, who are fifth in the National League table, and 18th-placed Yeovil has been set.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County27188169254462
2Wrexham25185264214359
3Woking26164647252252
4Chesterfield23154449272249
5Barnet2412574441341
6Southend25108733211238
7Dag & Red2411583938138
8Bromley2510783732537
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Eastleigh26105113233-135
11Boreham Wood248972825333
12Solihull Moors249693634233
13Altrincham258983745-833
14York2688103230232
15Halifax2595112432-832
16Dorking2786134464-2030
17Maidenhead United2685132737-1029
18Yeovil2551282126-527
19Aldershot2582153244-1226
20Oldham2466123040-1024
21Gateshead25410113141-1022
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2756163159-2821
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
View full National League table

