Wout Weghorst to Man Utd: Erik ten Hag 'knows what he is doing'

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Wout Weghorst
Weghorst has scored eight goals in 16 matches on loan at Besiktas

Looking at it from the outside, it seems like a desperate transfer.

A 30-year-old striker who was loaned to a Turkish club after making a minimal impact in the Premier League... signing for Manchester United?

If Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst was being considered for a return to the English top flight after his modest spell at Burnley, before this weekend you would have imagined it would be to a club battling relegation, not one trying to get into the Champions League.

But that is the frankly sensational scenario. So would this surprise potential January loan move to United make sense for Erik ten Hag and his needs?

'Ten Hag knows what he is doing'

Wout Weghorst
Weghorst appeared to say goodbye to Besiktas fans on Saturday

United need a new striker, that much is clear.

A vacancy was created up front when Cristiano Ronaldo's contract was ripped up after his explosive interview about the club.

Ten Hag has said he needs to bring in a player in January, but will have to be "creative"external-link because of the costs involved.

Atletico Madrid's Portugal forward Joao Felix has been linked with a move, but the La Liga side are reportedlyexternal-link demanding a £9.5m loan fee with a commitment to purchase permanently for £70m.

United spent over £200m on new signings last summer, eating significantly into the January budget, yet that doesn't make the signing of Weghorst any less eye-opening.

The potential deal has similarities with the one that took Odion Ighalo to Old Trafford on the final day of the January transfer window three years ago, when the ex-Watford forward signed from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

So why does Ten Hag appear set to opt for Weghorst over other striker options?

"Ten Hag knows what he is doing, for sure," former Manchester United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen told BBC Sport.

"He is 30 years old so it is a stop-gap because of the ongoing rumours with the takeover of new owners. That is probably the reason Ten Hag is being forced to do loan deals.

"He needs to do something in the transfer window though, so in this case it's better to go with someone you know.

"It is not one for the long term but it is somebody who can do a job for them in the short term, especially in the latter stages of a game when they need to force something."

'A hard worker, a fighter'

Weghorst is currently on loan at Besiktas from Championship club Burnley and has scored eight goals in 16 games for the Turkish Super Lig giants.

He appeared to wave goodbye to the supporters after scoring in the 2-1 win over Kasimpasa on Saturday, but a move to Old Trafford may not be straightforward.

It is understood there is no break clause in the loan from Burnley, so talks around another move would need to involve all three clubs coming to an agreement.

Despite being at the club for only five months, Weghorst has become a fans' favourite at Besiktas and his potential departure has been described as "shocking" and filled with "anger".

Black Eagles fan Cagri told BBC Sport: "We were hoping to see him in action until the end of the season. He has brought passion, energy and talent to the team.

"If he leaves, we will have feelings of betrayal but our anger will be directed to the club's management."

Weghorst was signed by ex-Clarets boss Sean Dyche last January for £12m from Wolfsburg, but scored only twice and could not prevent the club from being relegated.

His career statistics, though, are impressive. He scored 70 goals in 144 games for the Bundesliga club and 45 in 86 for Dutch team AZ Alkmaar before that.

At the World Cup last month, he showcased his abilities as a 'super sub', coming off the bench to score twice as the Netherlands hit back to draw 2-2 against Argentina, before being beaten on penalties.

"He is different, that is why Ten Hag is bringing him in," says Meulensteen, who worked under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2007 and 2013.

"He offers something else that the other Manchester United forwards don't have - but I don't think he will be a starter every game.

"He is tall, standing at 6ft 6in, and if United need to go a bit more direct and play off the knockdown, he is the type of guy that can offer that in the box. He is good at link-up play too, you can give him the ball then play through him.

"He is a good character who is determined, a hard worker and a fighter - those are his biggest traits. He is a nice lad too and there is no nonsense with him - Weghorst will put a shift in for the team.

"He possesses all the qualities Ten Hag wants in a player and so will fit in at United."

Comments

Join the conversation

113 comments

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 15:46

    They should have tried to beat Liverpool to the South Korean, Stock Lee Park. Been the most influential signing in the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 16:36

      Dad replied:
      Sum youg guy is a contender

  • Comment posted by GreatCharacter, today at 15:55

    I really don't want us to sign Joao Felix. Really exciting player, but I can't see it going well for either party.
    Hopefully Sancho can kick on when he gets back.

    Weghorst would give options and a few goals. I believe Ten Hag will unlock the player we didn't see at Burnley.

    • Reply posted by The Oracle, today at 16:13

      The Oracle replied:
      What's gone wrong with Sancho? One of the best players in Germany to nothing in the Premier League - Crazy

  • Comment posted by cuckie, today at 16:13

    anyone's better than the greedy one who's gone to the oil rich team in Saudi arabia

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 16:50

      Paul replied:
      I wonder if he thinks he's still in South Africa.

  • Comment posted by WillWest, today at 15:55

    Brilliant, another article on united. I was getting worried that one might not come up

    • Reply posted by NatalieCarb, today at 16:00

      NatalieCarb replied:
      Brilliant, another comment from a plantpot who's complaining about another article about United. I was getting worried that one might not come up today. Phew.

  • Comment posted by watsondoug, today at 16:14

    It's a good move IMO. He's a good player, the reason he didn't do much at Burnley was the service wasn't there for him, he had to go hunting for the ball and that's not his game, although he defends well when off the ball. Put him in a team like United and he'll score 20+ per season.

    • Reply posted by Leather Bottle, today at 16:17

      Leather Bottle replied:
      20+ really?

  • Comment posted by jimmyjagger, today at 15:59

    Can flick the ball onto rashford and martial also a threat from corners , let’s be honest the only other player who tried to put a head on it , is on the way out ,1 goal from a corner since scholes left is an embarrassing stat so I’m on board with this signing . Trust the build

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 16:34

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      Whilst I agree with the idea of his feeding Rashford and Martial, I'm more of the opinion that we need a striker who is predominantly a goalscorer. It's something we've lacked for a while now, and it's certainly missing from our game this season. The amount of chances we've missed have been ridiculous at times. Eriksen and Fernandes need a main man to play in.

  • Comment posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 15:55

    A top manager finds these kind of deals and it’s a success for however long it lasts.
    Even if it’s only till the end of this season.

    Look at £100 million Jack sitting on the bench most games.

  • Comment posted by alex01, today at 15:47

    Trouble is, British fans are so focussed on the PL, that they are blinkered for what happens outside. Weghorst was a very good striker for Wolfsburg and he proved again in the latest world cup he knows where the goal is.

    • Reply posted by chris13, today at 15:56

      chris13 replied:
      Pompous, arrogant and a know it all. ↑

  • Comment posted by Trxter, today at 16:31

    No one will agree with me but why is Weghorst a bad signing?Just a loan with the possibility of Weghorst becoming a goal scorer and for me it is a move worth doing. He might not be hugely prolific but he is better than Martial and is tall, strong and powerful and Ten Hag should loan him.

    • Reply posted by Trxter, today at 16:33

      Trxter replied:
      He could get 15 goals per season and Anthony’s probing crosses could have someone on the end of them.

  • Comment posted by chris13, today at 15:48

    Weghorst will hold the ball up and play the likes of Rashford, Antony and Garrnacho in. He scored 2 at the world cup 1 every other game in Germany.

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 16:55

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      His career in Germany aside, he's not exactly proven himself at the highest level (Netherlands and Turkey?).

      I'm watching with minimal expectations myself. I've seen far too many duff signings by umpteen managers since SAF retired, loans or otherwise. It'd be great if he does well, but we should have bought a striker over the summer, as it was clear 'Wonnie' wasn't going to stay.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 16:15

    When did Simon Stone change his name to Shamoon Hafez?

    • Reply posted by ENislam9, today at 16:17

      ENislam9 replied:
      Got motivated by Top G

  • Comment posted by Dobber, today at 16:50

    Hard worker and fighter he may be but he is Championship standard and thats all. Surplus to Burnley . . . . . .Steer clear Utd !

  • Comment posted by sp141068, today at 16:00

    What an article 🤣

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 16:45

      Justfacts replied:
      And he is paid for this!!!

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 16:49

    BBC just want everyone to laugh at Man United and forget about what happened at Anfield last night thats where the "desperation" is. This kind of thing needs looking into they're not allowed to have this bias.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 16:08

    It does not say much for Turkish league football if he is off as soon as a good offer comes in. I do not think it is a desperation signing although the chances of Man U winning the title appear to me to hang on the form and fitness of Marcus Rashford who looks right now to be as pivotal as Lionel Messi was to Argentina.

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 16:01

    United have a long history of making some cracking January signings, especially strikers. Hopefully this could be another one of those 🙏

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:59

    Cant wait to see Martial and Weghorst up front for Man United. They should score plenty of goals

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, today at 17:05

    The money Man Utd have wasted on players in the last few years hasn’t been on players like this, its actually been players with massive reputations. Sooner or later though the stopgap deals have to stop, they will need to find that long term striker solution. One more comment: the players the media recently linked Utd with- Gakpo, Joao Felix and Weghorst- all very different types of forwards.

  • Comment posted by Death of football , today at 16:58

    This is unrelated but how is that con artist clown Roberto Martínez on the verge of being boss at Portugal? He flushed all that potential with Belgium down the toilet and will do the same with Portugal. How is he getting away with this?

  • Comment posted by My Little Pony, today at 16:48

    Weghorst Is useless in the air for a big man. I haven’t seen anything spectacular about his play.

    I suppose Man U have run out of money so they are now buying cheap

