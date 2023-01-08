Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Malcolm Crosby (right) led Sunderland to the 1992 FA Cup final, where they were beaten by Liverpool

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has added to his backroom team with the appointments of Graham Barrow, Malcolm Crosby and Jon Pitts.

Former Wigan, Rochdale and Chester manager Barrow, 68, has joined as tactical insights coach having been Caldwell's assistant at the Latics.

Ex-Sunderland boss Crosby, 68, will be chief scout after previously holding the role at Wigan under Caldwell.

Pitts will be Exeter's head of performance and wellbeing.

Caldwell told the club website external-link that the trio had already spent around four weeks working remotely.

"I think all of them bring a real experience of the wider world of football and sport and that is a huge asset to the already great staff we have here at the Cliff Hill Training Ground," said Caldwell.

"The more good people, and experiences and ideas you can have can only be of benefit to everyone at this football club.

"The board have been hugely supportive of my vision and it's exciting to work on a unique strategy that continues the sustained growth of the club. These appointments are a big part of that journey."