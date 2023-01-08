Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Sheffield Wednesday upset Newcastle to reach the FA Cup fourth round

The Football Association will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle and the police over reports of overcrowding during the FA Cup third-round tie at Hillsborough.

Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they were crammed in.

A total of 97 Liverpool fans died after a crush in the stand in April 1989.

The Newcastle United Supporters' Trust has appealed for information.

It is asking anyone involved to contact them with details of their experience.

As first reported by the Times, external-link after becoming aware of the fans' claims, the FA wants to learn more from the clubs and will speak to safety authorities.

There were 4,500 Newcastle fans in the Leppings Lane End for the game, which ended in a 2-1 win for League One side Sheffield Wednesday against their Premier League opponents.

The Hillsborough disaster occurred during a FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.