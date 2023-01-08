Close menu

Man City 4-0 Chelsea: Graham Potter under pressure after FA Cup exit

By Andy CryerBBC Sport

comments281

Graham Potter's start to life as Chelsea manager could hardly have gone much worse.

The Blues' 4-0 FA Cup third-round humbling at Manchester City has increased the pressure on the former Brighton boss as his troubled first few months at Stamford Bridge show no sign of improving.

Sitting 10th in the Premier League after just one win from their last eight matches and now out of both domestic cup competitions, a section of Chelsea's travelling fans were heard singing the name of former boss Thomas Tuchel and ex-owner Roman Abramovich during their Etihad capitulation.

Former England striker Alan Shearer described the first-half display as "unacceptable", "embarrassing" and "pathetic", while Potter himself admitted Chelsea were "clearly suffering as a football club".

A double from Riyad Mahrez and strikes from Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden were deserved rewards for a dominant display from Manchester City and mean questions about Potter's future - just four months into his reign - grow louder.

'We are clearly suffering as a club'

Chelsea sacked Tuchel, who won three trophies in 20 months at Stamford Bridge, in September when the Blues were sixth in the top flight following a summer during which they spent £255m on transfers.

But new owner Todd Boehly's decision to bring in Potter from Brighton has yet to pay dividends, with the club now 10 points off the Champions League spots.

Chelsea did not manage a shot in a first half that Potter described as "painful", failing to even vaguely threaten Stefan Ortega's goal until a Mason Mount shot in the 54th minute that was deflected wide.

Potter, who can point to an injury crisis that kept nine players out of this fixture and led to teenager Bashir Humphreys making his senior debut in defence, said: "The results in a small space of time are not positive.

"You can make excuses and look for reasons or say it isn't good enough. Both of those answers are correct.

"We have to keep improving and stick together because clearly we are suffering as a football club and it's not nice at all. But that's where we are at the moment.

"We can't do anything apart from do our jobs better and work harder. You understand the supporters' frustration, we respect that. But our job is to keep working."

The Premier League champions raced into a 3-0 lead on Sunday, leading the travelling fans to greet the half-time whistle with a loud chorus of jeers.

And, while things marginally improved after the break, Chelsea's owners are likely to have been left in no doubt about the anger surrounding the club.

Shearer told BBC Sport: "From a Chelsea point of view that first half was not acceptable. I don't care how many injuries you have, you still have to put a shift in and it's embarrassing because they haven't.

"It was nowhere near good enough. Look at their body language, they looked like they don't want to be there - the energy and leadership has to come from the manager.

"Going forward they were so bad you wouldn't believe it. They have been nothing short of pathetic in forward positions.

"They have a big week coming up, they have to show more."

'I'd say give him time'

Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter shake hands
Pep Guardiola has praised Graham Potter for his work at Brighton previously and believes Chelsea should give him time

Former Ostersunds FK and Swansea City manager Potter led Brighton to ninth place last season, the highest top-flight finish in the club's history.

He guided them to fourth in the table this season - after winning four, drawing one and losing one of their first six Premier League games - before joining Chelsea in October.

However a manager previously mooted as a potential future England boss is coming under increasing pressure after just eight wins from his first 18 matches at Chelsea.

"I would say to Todd Boehly, 'give him time'," Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said. "I know in big clubs, results are important but I'd say give him time.

"The second half is what he is. What he's done at Brighton is outstanding, but...we need time in the first season. I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn't need two seasons because Messi was there."

Shearer agrees with Guardiola, and believes what Chelsea saw in Potter four months ago should still be valid now.

The former Newcastle striker said: "They have to stick with him, it would be crazy to do anything else. They have spent a fortune again but are lacking someone who can put the ball in the back of the net.

"They have to stick together and stick with him and give him time to turn it around. There is a reason they went for him, a reason they took all his staff with him and they have to give him time."

'First sounds of unrest for Potter and Boehly' - analysis

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty: Chelsea manager Graham Potter and owner Todd Boehly heard the first sounds of unrest from supporters who have been fed a diet of success during the FA Cup capitulation at Manchester City.

It has certainly been an inauspicious start for the duo. The manager has a lengthy injury list but still has enough quality and experience at his disposal to do much better than suffer six losses in nine games.

Boehly, meanwhile, has certainly dipped his hand into his pocket for transfers but there appears little clear structure or strategy to his policy and Chelsea are feeling the impact of losing much experience from their boardroom as well as a manager regarded as one of the game's elite.

Chelsea are way off the top-four places and do not merit a mention in the title race. They are in alien territory compared to recent history but this is a team so out of sorts, with a new manager and new owner struggling to create any sort of identity, that their current status is an accurate measure of exactly where they are.

'Worst football decision of 2022' - what you said

Tim: Chelsea have injury problems and have lacked a cutting edge for 2-3 seasons, but they are much worse under Potter. He's just miles out of his depth, never coached international players in a team that should be winning. Sadly he needs to go.

Jonny: Am a Chelsea season ticket holder and I think this is the last straw for Potter. He is not Chelsea quality sadly. This is absolute abysmal and enough is enough.

RealAleScouser: I was thinking Potter would be sacked before Christmas, might not make the end of the season.

Stavros: Worst footballing decision of 2022 (and maybe of the century):Sacking Thomas Tuchel.

Steven: If you were to blame Potter for this mess, you would be wrong. It's someone else's team (which didn't play for them either), same egos, you can't blame Potter for that. You can't expect instant results with these players and if you do, it's extremely naive. He's barely had any time. Did he even approve or want the two new signings they have?

Tim: Laughable that anyone would call for Potter's head. Same people who moan managers don't get enough time. These are the same players that let down Lampard and Tuchel, so why bin Potter? Give him longer than five months to straighten them out then let him build a team. The amount of pressure being put on his job from the outside is a joke!

Comments

Join the conversation

281 comments

  • Comment posted by Game over, today at 21:51

    What kind of a club sacks a manager who won them 3 trophies in 20 months? Chelsea are pathetic.

    • Reply posted by Bogmorris, today at 21:59

      Bogmorris replied:
      A new owner installed because Chelsea were sold due to them invading Ukraine. Look at the facts people. It’s like a mini version of Brexit

  • Comment posted by Stu1212, today at 21:46

    I find it bizarre that Tuchel was sacked and replaced with Potter.

    • Reply posted by expatfrog, today at 21:53

      expatfrog replied:
      Yet people are always complaining that home grown managers don't get the top jobs.
      Surely the biggest problem is the team losing so many long serving people behind the scenes in one go. That and a new owner who knows nothing about the game installing himself as DOF.

  • Comment posted by Ben Karkis, today at 21:52

    Overpaid and horrible transfer decisions over the past 3 years. Ziyech, Haarvertz, Werner, Lukaku, Koulibaly, etc etc. Too much money for players who don't want to be at Chelsea. Play the youngsters.

    • Reply posted by Sajj Mahmood, today at 21:55

      Sajj Mahmood replied:
      Ziyech was one of the best players in the world cup. Mount is crap. Plated crap today

  • Comment posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 21:46

    There’s good managers and cheque book manager , good managers build there house on the rocks cheque book managers build them on the sand , potter is a good manager, he needs time and to be honest Chelsea don’t deserve him.

    • Reply posted by Feri, today at 21:52

      Feri replied:
      Their house NOT there

  • Comment posted by Slowleftarm, today at 21:52

    Potter is obviously a quality manager. Success is never instantaneous. Stick with him and give the guy a chance to create his own team.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:08

      eric replied:
      It’s all up’s and down’s, at Brighton he would get away with the downs fo r a period, not at Chelsea

  • Comment posted by Paul Bisson, today at 21:54

    I bet he regrets leaving Brighton.

    • Reply posted by adam, today at 22:20

      adam replied:
      Not as much as Chelsea regret hiring him

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 21:54

    He was never right for them. That's not to say he's not a great manager, he showed that he is at Brighton - it's just Chelsea are a 'glamour' club, with big egos in the dressing room, it's been that way since Abramovich - they buy expensive players, employ expensive managers.

    Potter just isn't glamorous enough for them. He's an good old pint of real ale guy, in a sea of champagne Charlies.

    • Reply posted by adam, today at 22:21

      adam replied:
      same thing happened with Rodgers and Moyes. People seem to think that because he did well at Brighton means he is good enough to compete at the very top. Its a different ballgame and Potter has looked totally out of his depth

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 21:45

    Potter needs time to bring his players in. Chelsea have had a pretty poor couple of transfer windows where that seem to have lost decent players and also have payed over the odds for average players.

    • Reply posted by Feri, today at 21:51

      Feri replied:
      Paid

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 21:46

    It's the recruitment that concerns me as it just seems so random and most probably not the managers picks either. Quality over quantity please Mr Boehly.

    • Reply posted by adswba, today at 22:28

      adswba replied:
      Exactly. Potter's not the problem. The technical director or whoever making the decisions is the one to look at.

  • Comment posted by Mystic Wilf, today at 22:04

    This process that is seeing Chelsea return to where they were before the Russian billions is likely to be considerably less painful if their entitled supporters and BBC Hype accept those days are over.
    Sooner or later Potter will pass through the infamous revolving door at that club but he is there, or thereabouts, at the level the club is now.
    Mid-table and every inch of it
    They've had their time

    • Reply posted by Geordie, today at 22:25

      Geordie replied:
      They still have a lot of the £1.75 billion commitment to investing in the team and facilities to waste yet

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 21:51

    Relegation in a few years I assume. 😂😂😂 Nah, but seriously Chelsea need a good clear out of all these snakes & mercenaries, none of them are fit to wear the shirt. Starting to remind me of the situation at Everton with so many bad buys over the last few years.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 22:53

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Boehly needs to sort out everything from top to bottom, property establish a plan. As controversial as Abrahmovic was, Chelsea did have a plan for success. Smarter player investment would be a start!

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 21:51

    Klopp and arteta were driven time. Give potter some time. Even pep is been given time to win the champions league

    • Reply posted by adam, today at 22:18

      adam replied:
      You have to show something short term. No manager gets a free hit to take a team this low. Pep and Klopp had huge credit in the bank and the players respected them. Same clearly isn't the case for Potter. How about we use the examples of Moyes and Rodgers for reasons not to give a mid table manager a free pass? There is no excuse for what we are seeing now and being 10th..10th!!!!

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 22:00

    That's the Chelsea we remember before the money 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 21:47

    Can't see Potter staying on, the owners have no patience with their new play thing as seen with all the ridiculous signings and will want immediate results.

  • Comment posted by greenster, today at 22:07

    Chelsea sum up all that is wrong in football. Sack managers if they don't deliver instant and continuous success. Spend 100's of millions in transfers without any financial repercussions, and on top of that, the self entitlement from their fans. Just despicable. Would be good for them to maybe suffer what Leeds or Man City did for a period of time so that they can learn some humility...

    • Reply posted by Wizzowise, today at 22:57

      Wizzowise replied:
      You've got a short memory, don't you remember the mid seventies to mid eighties, they were awful.

  • Comment posted by SD1700852, today at 22:05

    I had a feeling on the day Potter was announced as the Chelsea manager that it was going to be a really bad career move for him and unfourtunately that does seem to be the case. It's noticable that Brighton have looked better with De Zerbi in charge

    • Reply posted by harrykaneisafraud, today at 22:09

      harrykaneisafraud replied:
      They are just above chelsea how is that better about par I'd say

  • Comment posted by CaptainCanuck, today at 21:49

    Chelsea are exactly where they should be.
    Long may they stay there.

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 23:03

      Phoenix44 replied:
      Makes no sense. Just silly gibberish.

  • Comment posted by ealingandrew, today at 22:12

    Tuchel is a top manager and they should never have sacked him. But given they did and appointed Potter they surely have to give him more time. He’s not even had a transfer window to bring in his own players.

    • Reply posted by harrykaneisafraud, today at 22:13

      harrykaneisafraud replied:
      You mean the Brighton players he's eyeing up

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 22:02

    I think you have to look at individuals. The key point is that Potter was excellent at Brighton - he got a team playing excellent football with limited resources, and he was very highly spoken of. For the dreadful performance level Chelsea keep offering to be his fault, he would have to be fundamentally dreadful manager. I really struggle to square up the preceding two sentences. It can’t be him.

    • Reply posted by adswba, today at 22:15

      adswba replied:
      Where are Brighton now after Potter? 8th, one place higher than last year. Brighton had good recruitment before he Potter arrived. With good principles and practice, a club should be able to seamlessly exchange managers. Potter's a good coach, but he hasn't won anything yet. I would keep him and give him time. Otherwise, Big Sam will sort it out :-)

  • Comment posted by Pooliscool13, today at 22:03

    It’s not potters fault, it’s just normal service resumed

    • Reply posted by SchizoCockney, today at 22:17

      SchizoCockney replied:
      If they do sack him I'd snap him up at West Ham all day long.

