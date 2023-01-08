Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0BarcelonaBarcelona1

La Liga: Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona - Ousmane Dembele with winner

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele scored his fifth La Liga goal of the season for Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele scored a first-half winner as Barcelona moved three points clear at the top of La Liga by edging to victory against Atletico Madrid.

Dembele scored with a sweet side-foot finish following Gavi's lay-off and also hit a post in the second half.

Atletico could have levelled in added time but Antoine Griezmann's effort was cleared off the line by Ronald Araujo.

Both sides finished with 10 men after Stefan Savic and Ferran Torres were dismissed for a scuffle.

The two former Manchester City players grappled each other off the ball, ending up on the turf, and were shown straight red cards.

Xavi's side fully capitalised on Real Madrid's defeat by Villarreal on Saturday, opening up a cushion at the summit having lost just once in the league this season.

Diego Simeone was leading Atletico for a La Liga record 418th game, the most consecutive matches in charge of a single club in Spain's top flight.

But the Argentine saw his side fall to a fifth loss in 16 games and any hopes of winning the title look to have been extinguished with Atletico lying fifth, 14 points adrift of the leaders.

Dembele's goal was the culmination of a slick team move as Pedri's burst of acceleration fed Gavi, who laid the ball off for the France winger to finish into the bottom corner.

A second goal could have followed quickly but Pedri's lofted effort from Jose Gimenez's blind backpass was clawed out by Jan Oblak.

Atletico were chasing the game in the second half as they looked to salvage a point, but Griezmann's rising drive was superbly tipped over the crossbar by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

When he did beat the Germany goalkeeper in the 94th minute, Araujo was positioned in the right place to clear it off the line.

Torres had a goal ruled out for offside earlier in the second period and, perhaps frustrated, was then involved in a fracas with Savic in final few minutes that saw the pair dismissed.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 16MolinaBooked at 85mins
  • 15SavicBooked at 90mins
  • 2Giménez
  • 23MandavaSubstituted forReguilónat 82'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 6KokeSubstituted forLemarat 73'minutes
  • 34BarriosSubstituted forKondogbiaat 64'minutes
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forMorataat 65'minutes
  • 8Griezmann
  • 7João FélixSubstituted forCorreaat 73'minutesBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 3Reguilón
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5De Paul
  • 10Correa
  • 11Lemar
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Morata
  • 20Witsel
  • 31Gomis
  • 36Moreno

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4AraújoBooked at 56mins
  • 15ChristensenBooked at 82mins
  • 28BaldeSubstituted forAlonsoat 81'minutes
  • 30GaviSubstituted forRaphinhaat 73'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forRobertoat 81'minutes
  • 21F de JongSubstituted forKessieat 58'minutes
  • 7Dembélé
  • 10Ansu FatiSubstituted forF Torresat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Pedri

Substitutes

  • 2Bellerín
  • 11F Torres
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 14Depay
  • 17Alonso
  • 19Kessie
  • 20Roberto
  • 22Raphinha
  • 24García
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
63,493

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home20
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 0, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessie (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Alonso (Barcelona).

  10. Post update

    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Dismissal

    Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  12. Dismissal

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match (Barcelona).

  15. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.

  18. Booking

    Raphinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 8th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1613213562941
2Real Madrid16122236162038
3Real Sociedad1610242317632
4Real Betis168441913628
5Atl Madrid168352315827
6Villarreal168351912727
7Ath Bilbao1574424141025
8Rayo Vallecano166552320323
9Osasuna157261616023
10Mallorca166461415-122
11Valencia165472318519
12Girona164662426-218
13Getafe164571522-717
14Almería165291725-817
15Real Valladolid165291324-1117
16Celta Vigo164481627-1116
17Sevilla163671624-815
18Cádiz163671127-1615
19Espanyol162861925-614
20Elche1604121034-244
View full Spanish La Liga table

