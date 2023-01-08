Scottish Women's Cup: Big wins for Celtic & Rangers in fourth round
Rangers and Celtic were big winners in the fourth round of the Scottish Women's Cup, banging in 20 goals between them.
Rangers hit 11 to beat Stirling University, while trophy holders Celtic knocked nine past Falkirk.
SWPL1 leaders Glasgow City also had a comfortable afternoon, with a 4-0 home success against Hamilton.
Hibs got the better of Spartans, Hearts won away to Dundee United as Aberdeen and Motherwell progressed.
Boroughmuir Thistle matched Rangers' 11 goals as they steamrollered Edinburgh Caledonia, but the biggest tally of the day belonged to Montrose Ladies who scored 12 at home to Bonnyrigg Rose.
Scottish Women's Cup fourth round results:
Glasgow City 4-0 Hamilton
Hibernian 3-0 Spartans
Montrose Ladies 12-0 Bonnyrigg Rose
Falkirk 0-9 Celtic
Glasgow Girls 5-1 Inverness City
Ayr United 4-4 Morton Girls (5-4 pens)
Central Girls 1-3 Rossvale
Dundee United 0-2 Hearts
Rangers 11-0 Stirling University
Westdyke Ladies 0-1 Kilmarnock
Aberdeen 2-0 Hutchison Vale
Boroughmuir Thistle 11-1 Edinburgh Caledonia
Dryburgh Athletic 0-2 Jeanfield Swifts
Motherwell 3-0 Gartcairn
Grampian 2-6 East Fife
Queen's Park 2-5 Partick Thistle