Amy Gallacher scored three of Celtic's nine goals away to Falkirk

Rangers and Celtic were big winners in the fourth round of the Scottish Women's Cup, banging in 20 goals between them.

Rangers hit 11 to beat Stirling University, while trophy holders Celtic knocked nine past Falkirk.

SWPL1 leaders Glasgow City also had a comfortable afternoon, with a 4-0 home success against Hamilton.

Hibs got the better of Spartans, Hearts won away to Dundee United as Aberdeen and Motherwell progressed.

Boroughmuir Thistle matched Rangers' 11 goals as they steamrollered Edinburgh Caledonia, but the biggest tally of the day belonged to Montrose Ladies who scored 12 at home to Bonnyrigg Rose.

Scottish Women's Cup fourth round results:

Glasgow City 4-0 Hamilton

Hibernian 3-0 Spartans

Montrose Ladies 12-0 Bonnyrigg Rose

Falkirk 0-9 Celtic

Glasgow Girls 5-1 Inverness City

Ayr United 4-4 Morton Girls (5-4 pens)

Central Girls 1-3 Rossvale

Dundee United 0-2 Hearts

Rangers 11-0 Stirling University

Westdyke Ladies 0-1 Kilmarnock

Aberdeen 2-0 Hutchison Vale

Boroughmuir Thistle 11-1 Edinburgh Caledonia

Dryburgh Athletic 0-2 Jeanfield Swifts

Motherwell 3-0 Gartcairn

Grampian 2-6 East Fife

Queen's Park 2-5 Partick Thistle