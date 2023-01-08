Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gianluca Vialli played for Sampdoria for eight seasons, helping them win Serie A in 1991, the Coppa Italia three times, the Italian Super Cup, the European Cup Winners' Cup and being part of team that reached the 1992 European Cup final

Sampdoria fans paid emotional tributes to former striker Gianluca Vialli, who passed away on Friday aged 58.

Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017. In 2020 he revealed he had been given the all-clear, but was diagnosed with it again in 2021.

He played for Sampdoria between 1984-1992, winning Serie A in 1990-91.

Ten-man Sampdoria lost 2-0 against Serie A leaders Napoli, who won thanks to Victor Osimhen's early goal and Eljif Elmas' late penalty.

Napoli missed a sixth-minute penalty through Matteo Politano, but Osimhen scored after 19 minutes following good work from Mario Rui.

Sampdoria then went down to 10 men as Tomas Tincon was shown a straight red card just before half-time for chopping down Osimhen when he only had the goalkeeper to beat.

Napoli were given a second penalty after a handball from former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, which Elmas converted.

Flowers, scarves, club shirts and pictures were placed by fans outside Sampdoria's Luigi Ferraris Stadium, the players wore training tops with 'Vialli' and his number nine on them, a number of fans held up banners during the match and the players also paid their respects before the game.

Supporters placed scarfs, shirts and flowers outside Sampdoria's Luigi Ferraris Stadium

The Sampdoria players wore shirts with 'Vialli' and the number nine on them before the game against Napoli

The players paid tribute before the game

A number of fans held up banners about Gianluca Vialli

Gianluca Vialli scored both goals as Sampdoria beat Anderlecht in the European Cup Winners' Cup final in 1990