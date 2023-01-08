Close menu
Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli: Tributes paid to former striker Gianluca Vialli

Sampdoria fans hold up a huge flag with a nine on it, the number worn by Gianluca Vialli
Gianluca Vialli played for Sampdoria for eight seasons, helping them win Serie A in 1991, the Coppa Italia three times, the Italian Super Cup, the European Cup Winners' Cup and being part of team that reached the 1992 European Cup final

Sampdoria fans paid emotional tributes to former striker Gianluca Vialli, who passed away on Friday aged 58.

Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017. In 2020 he revealed he had been given the all-clear, but was diagnosed with it again in 2021.

He played for Sampdoria between 1984-1992, winning Serie A in 1990-91.

Ten-man Sampdoria lost 2-0 against Serie A leaders Napoli, who won thanks to Victor Osimhen's early goal and Eljif Elmas' late penalty.

Napoli missed a sixth-minute penalty through Matteo Politano, but Osimhen scored after 19 minutes following good work from Mario Rui.

Sampdoria then went down to 10 men as Tomas Tincon was shown a straight red card just before half-time for chopping down Osimhen when he only had the goalkeeper to beat.

Napoli were given a second penalty after a handball from former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, which Elmas converted.

Flowers, scarves, club shirts and pictures were placed by fans outside Sampdoria's Luigi Ferraris Stadium, the players wore training tops with 'Vialli' and his number nine on them, a number of fans held up banners during the match and the players also paid their respects before the game.

Scarfs, shirts and flowers placed outside Sampdoria's Luigi Ferraris Stadium in tribute to Gianluca Vialli
Supporters placed scarfs, shirts and flowers outside Sampdoria's Luigi Ferraris Stadium
Sampdoria players with 'Vialli' and the number nine on them before their game against Napoli
The Sampdoria players wore shirts with 'Vialli' and the number nine on them before the game against Napoli
Sampdoria players in a line, some with heads bowed, as they pay tribute to Gianluca Vialli before their game against Napoli
The players paid tribute before the game
Two Sampdoria fans hold up a banner with 'Luca Vialli' on it before the game against Napoli
A number of fans held up banners about Gianluca Vialli
A painting of Gianluca Vialli holding the 1990 European Cup Winners' Cup, which his two goals won for Sampdoria against Anderlecht
Gianluca Vialli scored both goals as Sampdoria beat Anderlecht in the European Cup Winners' Cup final in 1990
Line-ups

Sampdoria

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Audero
  • 21MurilloBooked at 44minsSubstituted forZanoliat 45'minutes
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 29MurruBooked at 5mins
  • 37LérisBooked at 72mins
  • 8RincónBooked at 38mins
  • 14VieiraSubstituted forPaolettiat 83'minutes
  • 3Augello
  • 5VerreSubstituted forVillarat 54'minutes
  • 23GabbiadiniSubstituted forDjuricicat 45'minutes
  • 10LammersSubstituted forMontevagoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Villar
  • 7Djuricic
  • 20Winks
  • 22Contini
  • 28Yepes
  • 30Ravaglia
  • 33Villa
  • 34Montevago
  • 36Paoletti
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Trimboli

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 3Kim Min-jaeSubstituted forRrahmaniat 45'minutes
  • 5Nunes JesusBooked at 53mins
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7ElmasSubstituted forRaspadoriat 87'minutes
  • 68Lobotka
  • 99Zambo AnguissaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forNdombéléat 66'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 63'minutes
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forZielinskiat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home9
Away24
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sampdoria 0, Napoli 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Napoli 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nicola Murru.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Victor Osimhen (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bram Nuytinck (Sampdoria).

  7. Post update

    Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Daniele Montevago (Sampdoria).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Napoli).

  11. Post update

    Daniele Montevago (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giacomo Raspadori replaces Eljif Elmas.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Flavio Paoletti replaces Ronaldo Vieira.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Daniele Montevago replaces Sam Lammers.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Sampdoria 0, Napoli 2. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Napoli.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match (Napoli). VAR checking.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 8th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli17142139132644
2Juventus1711422671937
3AC Milan17114233181537
4Inter Milan17111537241334
5Lazio1794429151431
6Roma179442116531
7Atalanta168442417728
8Udinese176742519625
9Fiorentina176562122-123
10Torino176561819-123
11Bologna165472026-619
12Lecce174761618-219
13Empoli174761522-719
14Salernitana174672127-618
15Monza175391925-618
16Sassuolo174491726-916
17Spezia173681628-1215
18Sampdoria172312830-229
19Cremonese160791127-167
20Hellas Verona1613121330-176
View full Italian Serie A table

