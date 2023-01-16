Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale0PeterboroughPeterborough United0

Port Vale v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Stevens
  • 2Cass
  • 6Smith
  • 3Jones
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 23Pett
  • 11Benning
  • 26Butterworth
  • 21Odubeko
  • 19Massey

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 14Ojo
  • 15Forrester
  • 17Holden
  • 24Agyakwa
  • 27Robinson
  • 33Politic

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 12Thompson
  • 6Kent
  • 4Edwards
  • 3Butler
  • 8Taylor
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 23Ward
  • 11Poku
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 5Knight
  • 14Marriott
  • 15Ogbeta
  • 16Burrows
  • 17Jones
  • 24Thompson
  • 28Blackmore
Referee:
Peter Wright

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Port Vale. Nathan Smith tries a through ball, but Ademipo Odubeko is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tom Pett.

  5. Post update

    Tom Pett (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Malvind Benning (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Cass (Port Vale).

  9. Post update

    Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Lewis Cass.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth27177347272058
2Sheff Wed26167346182855
3Ipswich26149348262251
4Derby25128536191744
5Bolton26128633201344
6Barnsley2412483023740
7Wycombe26115103327638
8Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
9Peterborough25113113931836
10Port Vale2510692732-536
11Exeter269893937235
12Charlton2681084036434
13Oxford Utd258893128332
14Shrewsbury2595112729-232
15Portsmouth2371062930-131
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood2561182927229
18Cheltenham2584132130-928
19Accrington2467112338-1525
20Morecambe2559112635-924
21Cambridge2573152241-1924
22MK Dons2564152336-1322
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2656152250-2821
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC